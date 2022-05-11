ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Great British Sewing Bee 2022 contestants: Who is in the line-up for the BBC1 sewing competition?

By Caroline Peacock
 5 days ago

THE Great British Sewing Bee 2022 has arrived on BBC1 with comedian Sara Pascoe taking over from host and funnyman, Joe Lycett.

Meet the ambitious sewers that will be cutting, stitching and embellishing their way through the show's challenges in hopes of being crowned the 2022 winner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vdNhp_0faPTbAn00
The Great British Sewing Bee 2022 Credit: BBC

Who is competing in The Great British Sewing Bee 2022?

Angela

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ny4RO_0faPTbAn00
Amateur sewer Angela is taking on The Great British Sewing Bee challenge in 2022 Credit: Love Productions

Angela is a Lancashire-based NHS health visitor and school nurse.

During the pandemic, she won an award for her work as a school nurse.

She has over 50 years of sewing experience and was taught by her mother who was a dressmaker.

Angela is the eldest contestant taking part in the 2022 season of The Great British Sewing Bee.

Annie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dvmmf_0faPTbAn00
Annie is hoping to be crowned The great British Sewing Bee winner Credit: Love Productions

Annie is a Surrey-based buyer for a high street fashion brand who rediscovered her love of sewing during the pandemic.

She credits her grandmother as her inspiration to take up sewing.

Annie loves roller skating, camping and long walks.

Chichi - eliminated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PGgMS_0faPTbAn00
ChiChi likes to upcycle vintage clothes Credit: Love Productions

Chichi is a London-based research analyst with a passion for upcycling vintage clothing.

Originally from Zimbabwe, she grew up in Somerset and Hampshire, before moving to London.

She is passionate about music and has an obsession with animal print.

Christian

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CMcJj_0faPTbAn00
High Street store manager Cristian is part on the Sewing Bee line-up Credit: Love Productions

Christian is a manager of a high street store in London.

He grew up near Transylvania as one of six children.

He learnt to sew after he was gifted a sewing machine at 18.

Brogan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wqnue_0faPTbAn00
Teacher Brogan is taking part in the 2022 season of The Great British Sewing Bee Credit: Love Productions

Brogan is a Spanish and French teacher originally from Edinburgh.

She was inspired to start sewing after watching the very first series of The Great British Sewing Bee.

She now makes clothes for her sausage dog, Roger.

Debra

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M5rXS_0faPTbAn00
Debra has been sewing since she was nine years old Credit: Love Productions

Debra is an Anglesey-based collector of vintage designer accessories.

She began sewing when she was just nine years old, and takes inspiration from luxury designers like Gucci and Chanel.

In her free time, she enjoys being active and can often be found sailing and snorkelling off Anglesey.

Gill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tEQSn_0faPTbAn00
Gill is a self-taught sewer Credit: Love Productions

Gill is a public health intelligence analyst who has been interested in sewing for the last three years after her husband bought her a sewing machine.

She taught herself how to sew and insists that her love for numbers helps her in her sewing.

She now makes clothes for herself, her family and even her greyhound, Maureen.

Man Yee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N7rDP_0faPTbAn00
Man Yee has a passion for sewing Credit: Love Productions

Man Yee is a London-based actuary originally from Hong Kong.

Her passion for sewing began a decade ago when she and her friends wanted to dress up as a Japanese anime character for Comic-Con.

In her free time, she enjoys going climbing with friends.

Marni

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E6y7j_0faPTbAn00
Vet Marni is hoping to win The Great British Sewing Bee Credit: Love Productions

Marni is a Devon-based vet originally from Canada.

She is a Canadian First Nation member of the Maliseet tribe and has been sewing for 35 years.

Her signature style of sewing is using unique embellishments combined with recycled clothing and charity shop finds.

Mitch - eliminated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iU4HV_0faPTbAn00
Mitch only took up sewing during lockdown Credit: Love Productions

Mitch taught himself how to sew by reading books and studying online during lockdown.

He now runs a university theatre in Cumbria, working behind the scenes and directing when he gets the chance.

Mitch was once in an ABBA tribute band with his now-fiancee.

Richy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uSai6_0faPTbAn00
Baker Richy enjoys knitting as well as sewing Credit: Love Productions

Richy is a professional baker who enjoys knitting in his spare time.

His trademark is homemade bowties, of which he has over 50.

Richy enjoys creating historical garments and often finds himself in a museum.

Steve

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ewrHr_0faPTbAn00
Steve has only been sewing since lockdown Credit: Love Productions

Steve is a Newcastle-based running coach who got into sewing during the UK lockdown.

He moved to Newcastle with his girlfriend after giving up his office job and is now a full time running coach.

He's passionate about long-distance running and has competed in several ultramarathons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ofudc_0faPTbAn00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qYKty_0faPTbAn00

When is The Great British Sewing Bee on TV?

The Great British Sewing Bee continues on BBC One on Wednesday, May 11, at 9pm.

Previous seasons of the show are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

IN THIS ARTICLE
