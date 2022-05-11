ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Outpatient Joint Replacement Surgery Benefits Patients

By Mayo Clinic
 1 day ago

Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Outpatient surgery may be an option for people who are having their hips, knees or other joints replaced. It is part of a trend in orthopedic surgery to move total joint arthroplasty, commonly known as joint replacement, from inpatient to outpatient surgery. Patients benefit from the...

redlakenationnews.com

Hospital overwhelmed with kids in crisis being dropped at ER doors

Children who lash out in homes and protective placements are increasingly being dropped off at the M Health Fairview Masonic Children's Hospital, prompting the creation of a makeshift shelter in an ambulance garage. While hospitals have always been a place of last resort for children in emotional or behavioral crises,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Newswise

New Study Finds Persistent Viral Shedding of COVID-19 Is Associated with Delirium and Six-Month Mortality in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

Newswise — Chicago, IL – A new Northwestern Medicine study published in GeroScience sought to determine the prevalence, risk factors and significance of persistent viral shedding in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The Northwestern Medicine Neuro COVID-19 research team discovered patients who continued to test positive more than 14 days after their initial positive test were more likely to experience delirium, longer hospital stays, were less likely to be discharged home, and had a greater six-month mortality than those without persistent viral shedding of COVID-19.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

As Baby Formula Shortage Worsens, Health Officials Release List Of Formula Alternatives

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The nationwide baby formula shortage is not only continuing, it’s gotten worse. Baby formula was 11% out of stock nationwide last November. Then it got worse, jumping to 31% in early April and more recently, all the way up to 40%. The shortage was fueled by pandemic supply chain issues but became severe after Abbott Nutrition had to shut down its formula plant in Sturgis, Michigan, after a major formula recall. Stores across the Twin Cities have empty baby formula shelves, with many placing limits on how many formula products customers can buy. “I was worried,” Emily, a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Newswise

15 Years on the Job and Not One Sick Day Until…

It may be hard to believe in these unpredictable times but some people, like Margaret Kluin, haven't missed a day of work in years. For the last 15 years, Margaret, a nurse manager in the orthopedic surgery department at Ocean University Medical Center in Brick, New Jersey has shown up on time for - every shift - despite whatever may have been going on in her private life.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Newswise

Penn Medicine and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Launch Multi-Million Dollar Joint Initiative to Improve Health and Wellbeing in West and Southwest Philadelphia Neighborhoods with Greenspaces, Career Training, and Community Environmental Grants

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA— The Penn Urban Health Lab, along with 13 community and faith-based organizations, will launch Deeply Rooted, a community-driven program to promote health equity and environmental justice in Black and brown neighborhoods in West and Southwest Philadelphia. Named Deeply Rooted to convey the depth, strength, and scope of the work, this initiative will increase greenspace through greening of over 1,000 vacant lots, planting more than 1,000 trees and building miniparks designed by the community. In addition, it will provide community residents and organizations with mini-grants to promote environmental justice initiatives and support nature-based career development. Penn Medicine and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s (CHOP) Healthier Together Initiativeare the initial funders for Deeply Rooted, while the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society serves as the lead strategic greenspace implementation partner.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Newswise

FSU researchers use AI to prompt older adults’ participation in research

Newswise — In a new study, Florida State University researchers explore the challenges of recruiting and retaining older adults to participate in research. The study also marks the first step of a broad, interdisciplinary FSU effort to increasingly use artificial intelligence in research. In the study, published in The...
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Nearly 1,800 New Cases, 2 More Deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials in Minnesota have reported 1,794 new cases of COVID-19, along with two more deaths, as the pandemic continues to ramp back up in the state. The latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health brings the state’s total case count to 1,473,521, including 68,164 reinfections. The virus has killed 12,536 Minnesotans. The state’s case growth rate stands at 28.7 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. That’s above the high risk threshold, and the rate has been climbing for many weeks now. The hospitalization rate is back above the caution mark after plummeting earlier this year. It stands 6.6 new hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The threshold for high risk for that metric is 8 cases per 100,000 residents. There have now been 63,110 hospitalizations for COVID-19, according to the latest figures, 11,565 of which were ICU hospitalizations. As of Tuesday, there were 387 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota hospitals, 38 of them requiring intensive care. Seventy-five percent of the eligible population has received at least one vaccine dose, and 49% are up-to-date with their doses, including boosters. In all, nearly 9.9 million vaccine shots have been delivered.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

With COVID Cases On A Spring Upswing, How To Tell If Your Symptoms Are Just Allergies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many haven’t been feeling great the past few days, with scratchy eyes, scratchy throats, and other cold-like symptoms. Allergy season is upon us, but at the same time that COVID-19 cases are surging again. Many would say that it’s been a long, hard winter, and welcome the return of green. Like many, Leslie Welliver of Cottage Grove is ready to get her hands back in the dirt and her feet back in the water. But there’s a catch. Since she was little, the season of spring comes with seasonal allergies. “I think I am allergic to the world, is...
Newswise

Future Physicians at Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine and New Jersey Communities to Benefit from $1 Million Gift to School’s Human Dimension Program

Newswise — Nutley, NJ – May 10, 2022 – A $1 million gift to the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine from Roger and Carin Ehrenberg will support the school’s Human Dimension program, which benefits both medical students and New Jersey communities. A three-year course, the Human Dimension program provides service-learning experiences and an integrated curriculum for medical students in which they come to understand the many Determinants of Health, including personal, economic and environmental determinants that greatly impact health.
HACKENSACK, NJ
voiceofalexandria.com

Report: North Dakota hospitals worst in nation for performance

(The Center Square) – North Dakota is the worst in the nation for hospital safety, according to a new report from the Leapfrog Group. The state came in last place with zero of its hospitals receiving an "A" grade, unmoved from its ranking in Fall 2021 when none of the hospitals analyzed by the Leapfrog Group received an "A."
HEALTH SERVICES
Newswise

Rising income inequality linked to Americans’ declining health

Newswise — COLUMBUS, Ohio – Rising levels of income inequality in the United States may be one reason that the health of Americans has been declining in recent decades, new research suggests. The study found that the level of income inequality that Americans experienced as children was linked...
COLUMBUS, OH
KAAL-TV

RPS updates COVID guidelines amid resurgance of cases in schools

(ABC 6 News) -- The Rochester Public School district is updating guidelines regarding COVID-19 in classrooms. According to an email sent to parents, starting Monday, May 9, when 15% of staff and students are absent in one classroom with symptoms or confirmed cases of COVID-19, masks will be required indoors for students and staff of that classroom. RPS will monitor case data and will reevaluate the classroom's need for masking after two weeks.
ROCHESTER, MN
Newswise

Wendy Wood Incoming President-Elect of Association for Psychological Science

John T. Jost and Ayanna Thomas Elected to Board of Directors as Members-at-Large. Newswise — Wendy Wood, provost professor of psychology and business at the University of Southern California, has been elected to serve as President-Elect of the Association for Psychological Science (APS). She will begin her three-year term—first as President-Elect, then President, and finally Immediate Past President—on June 1, following the APS 2022 Annual Convention in Chicago, Illinois, May 26 to 29.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

As Drug Overdose Deaths Reach Record High, A Minnesota Family Is Urging People To Look Out For Their Friends

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Drug overdoses are killing more Americans than at any time in history. After losing their 22-year-old son, a Minnesota family is turning the pain into a message that they hope will save lives. Sawyer Post, of Waconia, made a mistake while drinking with friends last October when he tried Percocet, a prescription painkiller. “The Percocet itself was laced with fentanyl, and some of the boys got sick,” said Sawyer’s mother, Kris Post. “Unfortunately, it took my son’s life.” She says her son’s death weighs on her heart every day. (credit: CBS) Tragically, she’s not alone in her pain. New data from the Centers...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Nurses Can Get Free Crocs This Week

If you listen to my radio show you’ve probably heard me shout out nurses on more than one occasion. I think they do a lot of dirty work and I don't think they get the credit they deserve. Over the last couple of years, more and more people are starting to truly appreciate how much they do.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Rochester Hotel Was Just Named the Best in North America

A hotel right here in Rochester was just given a prestigious award noting that it's the best in North America. Saying something is the best in any category is impressive. Like, say, being the best in Rochester. That's pretty good, right? Being the best in Minnesota would be even better. And being the best in the U.S. would be even better than that. But this Rochester hotel was just named the Best in all of North America!
ROCHESTER, MN

