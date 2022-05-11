ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man in his 30s pronounced dead after shooting in Cleveland

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
A 31-year-old man was fatally shot early Wednesday in Cleveland’s Kinsman neighborhood, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

EMS responded to the area of Parkview Avenue and Woodhill Road before midnight.

When police arrived, they found the man lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at 216-623-5464.

