Man in his 30s pronounced dead after shooting in Cleveland

A 31-year-old man was fatally shot early Wednesday in Cleveland’s Kinsman neighborhood, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

EMS responded to the area of Parkview Avenue and Woodhill Road before midnight.

When police arrived, they found the man lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at 216-623-5464.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.