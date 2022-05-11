Memorial Day Travel Costs More

The former pastor of a local church accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars has entered a plea in the case. Mark Milatz had been the Senior Pastor at the Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Church in Brighton since 2010. In December of 2018, Milatz tendered his immediate resignation from both the church and from Ordained Ministers of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. In January, the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a charge of embezzlement of $50,000 or more against Milatz.

BRIGHTON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO