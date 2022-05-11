Memorial Day Travel Costs More

And water foul exhibits & shows effective immediately,. due to the highly contagious Avian Bird Flu. The highly pathogenic virus has affected more than 37 million. birds in 34 states. Twelve non-commercial backyard. \flocks from nine Michigan Counties, including. Livingston Country, have been affected. A total. of 870 Michigan birds...
A large resurfacing project starts up Friday in the City of Fenton that will result in travel delays through early June. The Genesee County Road Commission will be resurfacing North Road between the Fenton City limits at US-23 and Rolston Road beginning on Friday. Shoulder work was done earlier this...
New owners are opening a new golf business in Howell on Grand River Avenue just east of Latson Road called Tap In's. Improvements will include a new driving range, club house, a miniature course and a high tech golf simulator. If all goes according to plan, Tap-In's should be operational this summer.
(ANCHORAGE, Alaska) -- Officials have identified a U.S. Army soldier who died after sustaining injuries in a bear attack Tuesday at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska. Staff Sgt. Seth Michael Plant, 30, an infantryman from the 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, was part of a small group training in an area west of the Anchorage Regional Landfill when the attack took place, the base said Thursday.
Two people are dead following a head-on, wrong-way freeway crash. Shortly before 2am Wednesday, Livingston County Central Dispatch was advised by Ingham County Central Dispatch of a wrong-way driver. A 2014 black Audi A5 was traveling east on I-96 in the westbound lane of travel and entered Livingston County at...
(PHOENIX, Ariz.) -- Arizona performed its first execution in nearly eight years, after the U.S. Supreme Court denied an eleventh-hour request from attorneys who said the man had schizophrenia and should not be put to death. The high court denied a request for a stay of execution early Wednesday, clearing...
(HOUSTON) -- Nearly 2,400 people required medical treatment following last year's deadly Astroworld music festival in Houston, according to a new court filing. Attorneys representing thousands of people suing promoter Live Nation, headliner Travis Scott and dozens of other companies over the tragedy said in a court document filed this week that 732 claimants sustained an injury requiring "extensive medical treatment" during the concert on Nov. 5, 2021. Another 1,649 claimants suffered an injury requiring "less extensive medical treatment," according to the filing, which does not define the injury categories.
The former pastor of a local church accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars has entered a plea in the case. Mark Milatz had been the Senior Pastor at the Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Church in Brighton since 2010. In December of 2018, Milatz tendered his immediate resignation from both the church and from Ordained Ministers of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. In January, the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a charge of embezzlement of $50,000 or more against Milatz.
(DALLAS) -- Three women in Dallas were shot Wednesday afternoon after a suspect opened fire at a hair salon located in the city's Koreatown, a historically Asian district. The women suffered nonfatal injuries and were transported to a local hospital, according to police. Police told ABC News the shooting took...
One of three teens caught on video assaulting another student near Howell High School last summer has reached a plea deal with prosecutors. The juveniles, one 17-year-old and two 16-year-olds, have been charged as adults with Assault with Intent to Commit Great Bodily Harm, a felony punishable by 10 years in prison.
