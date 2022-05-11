Crook County baseball falls in 15-11 barnburner versus The Dalles

The Cowboys had twice as many hits as the Riverhawks, but the Crook County pitching staff struggled with its control.

If you love offensive baseball, Tuesday afternoon was the game for you.

The May 10 meeting between Crook County and The Dalles saw an offensive explosion, with the Riverhawks finally taking a 15-11 victory over the hosting Cowboys.

Early on, it looked like the game might be a pitcher's duel, as neither team scored in the first two innings of the game. The Dalles broke through with three runs in the top of the third inning despite having just one hit, a bunt single to open the inning.

The Cowboys answered with seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take the lead. A single by Logan Faust followed by a Dustin Wilson double got things started for the Cowboys. Then, a double by Tyson Martinez pushed across the second run of the inning. Later in the frame, an error by The Dalles — coupled with a single by Hayden Forman and a Tyis Yustat double — kept things rolling for the Cowboys. Austin Vaughan then reached base on a ground ball to third base, before Faust picked up his second single of the inning.

Martinez pitched the first four innings for the Cowboys, limiting The Dalles to one hit and the three unearned runs, while striking out five.

Cody Knudtson replaced Martinez on the mound in the fifth inning. Knudtson hit the first batter he faced with a pitch, and then a double to left field scored a run. A pair of walks was followed by a grand slam home run by Henry Begay, giving the Riverhawks five runs in the inning to that point. Faust replaced Knudtson on the mound, walking the first batter he faced. An error on a pickoff attempt, followed by an infield single, led to the sixth run of the inning as The Dalles regained the lead 9-7.

However, the lead didn't las long as the Cowboys answered with three runs in the bottom half of the inning to regain the advantage. Kaleb Goozee had a single in the inning and Yustat ripped another double, while the Cowboys took advantage of a pair of walks and two errors to score the three runs.

The Dalles tied the game with a pair of runs in the sixth before the Cowboys responded with a run of their own to take a 11-10 lead into the seventh inning.

Forman was on the mound to start the seventh inning and struggled with control, walking four consecutive batters. Yustat replaced him on the hump, giving up a run on a wild pitch before surrendering a three-run homer to Manatu Crichton-Tunai as the Riverhawks broke the game open with the four-run inning. The Cowboys were unable to score in the bottom half of the inning, and The Dalles escaped with the win.

Crook County pitching gave up just five hits in the game, but 12 walks and six errors led to the 15 runs. Meanwhile, Crook County had 10 hits in the game. With the win, The Dalles improved to 2-10 in league and 4-17 overall, while the Cowboys fell to 3-9 in league and 6-17 overall. The Cowboys are at home again on Saturday when they host the Pendleton Buckaroos in a doubleheader. First pitch in Game 1 is scheduled for noon on Saturday.

