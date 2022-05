Patrice Bergeron probably would rather not be the man of the moment, but these are the circumstances. Talk of the Bruins captain’s future spiked Saturday in the aftermath of Boston’s 3-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 7 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series. Bergeron will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and he has said throughout the campaign he won’t decide on his future until the end of the season. Well that time has come, and people are already are asking the $1 million question.

BOSTON, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO