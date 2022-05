COLUMBUS – A traffic accident turned into a murder scene on the East Side Wednesday evening after police found a man fatally wounded inside a wrecked vehicle. Tobias Green was involved in a confrontation with another man near the intersection of Johnson Street and Granville Street just before 6:28 p.m. and, as Green was driving away, several shots were fired, striking the 28-year-old Green, Sgt. James Marable of the Columbus homicide unit said.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO