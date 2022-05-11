ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

Fox Valley Garden Club Plant Sale Returns May 14 After 2-Year COVID Hiatus

By kanecountyconnects
kanecountyconnects.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fox Valley Garden Club’s popular spring sale returns to Aurora on May 14 and...

kanecountyconnects.com

Comments / 0

Related
thehinsdalean.com

Windhover returns from its makeover to its brand new pad

On Friday, a month to the day after the Windhover was removed from its home along Washington Street and sent off for a makeover, it returned to its new home sporting its new look. The new site along Third Street will have benches as well as landscaping and lighting to better display the Smithsonian piece of art. Workers from Methods and Materials Inc in Lake Bluff did the refinishing as well as the reinstallation. Committee member Erica Posthuma offered advice on the sculpture's new placement as the crew repositioned the piece. Other committee members are Susan Blumberg-Kason, Amy Cannon, Kirsten Douglass and Magda Sokolowski. A ceremony is planned for later this month. (Jim Slonoff photos)
AURORA, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

100 Person-Hours Needed For Saturday, May 14, Fox River Cleanup in Elgin!

Join Friends of the Fox River and state Rep. Anna Moeller this Saturday (May 14, 2022) for a spring clean-up along the Fox River by the Gail Borden Public Library in Elgin. FOTFR president Gary Swick, who scouted the area recently, estimates it will take 100 person hours to completely clean up the trash that lies along and within the river’s banks.
ELGIN, IL
97ZOK

Popular Illinois Pizza Joint Just Celebrated Serving Three Million Pizzas

How many pizzas have you eaten in your life? 50? 60? Can you imagine eating millions of pizzas? One Rockford restaurant is celebrating serving over three million. Pizza. It's the best. But really, it is. How many times do you worry about what to eat for dinner or about what to serve to a party an you're just like, 'let's order a pizza.'
ROCKFORD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Aurora Farmers Market returns for its 110th year

The state's oldest farmers market is returning for its 110th season and packing a whole basket of new options. Karla Thomas, the Aurora Farmers Market manager, joined FOX 32 to talk about it.
AURORA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fox Valley, IL
Aurora, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Health
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Aurora, IL
Lifestyle
Aurora, IL
Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
City
Aurora, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Kane County Community Garden Plots Now Available in Aurora

Community garden plots are once again available to Kane County residents for a small fee. The Kane County Fit for Kids community gardens, located between 1320 and 1330 N. Highland Avenue in Aurora, are 105 individual 10-by-15-foot plots of land available for $17 for the 2022 growing season, through October 31.
KANE COUNTY, IL
97ZOK

The World’s Largest Outdoor Food Festival In Chicago Is Free To Attend

The Taste of Chicago is back with another year of delicious food from over 30 food truck vendors and awesome music to listen to while you indulge!. If you're a Foodie, this is the place to be this Summer. Taste of Chicago offers you a taste from some of the best Chicago restaurants in town and fun activities to keep the entire family entertained. Over 3 days, you'll hear music from some incredible musicians at Grant Park.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Plant#Food Truck#Fvgc Plant Sale
nadignewspapers.com

Norwood Park hobby shop celebrates 50 years in business

This week marked 50 years in business for Chicagoland Toys and Hobbies, 6017 N. Northwest Hwy., and owner Greg Bosak discussed how the family business came to the Northwest Side and adapted to an evolving retail market. Greg’s father Richard bought the business in 1972 but began his hobby career...
RETAIL
Central Illinois Proud

Kitchen Cooked no longer being made in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Central Illinois staple will no longer be made in Farmington. The announcement came from Utz Quality Foods, the parent brand of Kitchen Cooked. The Farmington facility will now be used as a full-scale sales distribution center. “As part of this, our current Farmington Associates...
FARMINGTON, IL
wgnradio.com

Invasive jumping worm invades Cook County

They make great fish bait but destroy the quality of topsoil. Long used in southern states as fish bait, these five- to seven-inch long worms wound up in the soil and have made their way north. Scott Schirmer, the plant regulatory official for the Illinois Department of Agriculture, says nearly all of Illinois has been invaded and nutrients and moisture are being gulped up by the worms. Wild, forested areas are most susceptible. Home gardens, where the soil is regularly worked and replenished, fare better. Schemer tells WGN’s Steve Alexander you can’t get rid of the worms, but they can be managed. He also cautions gardeners to make sure they know where soil they add to their yards comes from.
COOK COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Pekau says Orland Park is trying to fix Triangle ‘disaster’

It’s almost like Oliver Hardy turning to Stan Laurel and saying, “Well, here’s another fine mess you’ve gotten me into,” in the old movie comedies. Whenever progress on the Orland Park Main Street Triangle is made, Mayor Keith Pekau can’t resist taking shots at previous village boards for what he says is a project that got the village in a financial mess years ago.
ORLAND PARK, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Firefighters battle hours-long fire in extreme heat at mulch supplier near Hebron

Over a dozen fire departments battled an hours-long fire involving a vehicle, machinery and mulch at a mulch supplier near Hebron Wednesday. The Hebron-Alden-Greenwood Fire Protection District responded at 10:34 a.m. Wednesday to Northwest Wood Products, 16306 Hebron Road in Harvard, for a report of a vehicle fire. While firefighters were responding, the call was […]
HEBRON, IL
99.5 WKDQ

Adult-Only Nights at Indiana Waterpark are a Can’t Miss

An Indiana waterpark is hosting adults-only nights where you can have all the fun you want, kid-free. You're never too old to be a kid again (in some cases). Especially when it comes to having some fun during the summer. When you think about summer fun, you typically try to find things that the kids would enjoy. Let's take waterparks for example. We have several here in Indiana. The closest to our area is Splashin' Safari. You might have some fun in the process with the family, but sometimes you might feel as if you could have a little more fun if you didn't have to keep an eye on the kids, you know...the responsible adult stuff. However, one Indiana waterpark is offering you an adults-only, after-hours adventure that you might not want to pass up...oh and by the way, adult beverages are involved too!
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy