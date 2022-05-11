NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch And Wife Samantha Welcome Second Child, Lennix Key, After Years Of Struggling With Infertility

A huge congratulations are in order for the Busch’s.

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and his wife, Samantha, welcomed a beautiful baby girl yesterday.

Lennix Key Busch came into the world at 20 inches, weighing a healthy 6.1 oz. Samantha posted a few newborn photos on her Instagram page, saying how excited and overjoyed they are with the birth of their daughter:

“Lennix Key Busch. May 10, 2022, 5:12 am, 6.1 oz 20 in. We’re beyond overjoyed that God has blessed us with our beautiful girl.

Our tiny little peanut has a head full of crazy hair and a big brother waiting at home who can’t wait to meet her!

Thank you everyone who has followed our journey and prayed along side of us. Our hearts are bursting with happiness.”

The couple has been extremely open with their struggle to conceive, as they went through an extensive IVF process with their firstborn, Brexton, who was born in 2015.

When they started trying for a second, a few years after Brexton was born, they continued to struggle to get pregnant with IVF and experienced heartbreaking loss with a miscarriage and two unsuccessful IVF attempts (one being in November of 2020).

They had Lennix via a surrogate , and started a foundation called Bundle of Joy in order to help other couples struggling with infertility afford treatments they otherwise wouldn’t have access to.

You can watch their sweet pregnancy announcement from a few months back here: