The Green Bay Packers have had a very busy offseason at the wide receiver position. Everything started with the blockbuster trade to send Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and the Packers drafted Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs in the 2022 NFL Draft to help replace him. Now, it appears that they could look to the free agency market to add another wideout and Will Fuller could be a name to keep an eye on.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO