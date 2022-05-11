ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty County, GA

W 34th Street fire damages 3 structures

WSAV-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThree structures were damaged in a fire in the Cuyler-Brownsville neighborhood Wednesday morning. Lowcountry company offering “clean” help to Ukrainian …. Local organization that delivers wheelchairs asking …. $2,500 reward offered for...

www.wsav.com

WSAV News 3

Crash with serious injuries on Talmadge Bridge, police say

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A crash on the Talmadge Bridge shut down two lanes of traffic heading into South Carolina for an hour Thursday evening. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said two cars crashed causing serious injuries. Drivers were asked to seek alternate routes. No further details were released. This is a developing story and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJBF

Pedestrian hit by train in Harlem, railroad crossings back open

HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF) – Breaking news out of the city of Harlem tonight. A pedestrian has been hit by a train there. The police department says an investigation is underway. Columbia Count Sheriff’s Office says, “We are assisting Harlem PD with traffic control for a female that was walking on the CSX train tracks when […]
HARLEM, GA
WSAV-TV

Man arrested for murder in Brewer Street shooting

A 26-year-old has been arrested for murder in a fatal shooting on Brewer Street last week. FULL VIDEO: Bodycam footage of Liberty County traffic …. Lowcountry company offering “clean” help to Ukrainian …. Local organization that delivers wheelchairs asking …. $2,500 reward offered for info in 2020 Rincon...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Overturned box truck on I-16 causes traffic delays

Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County EMS, Sheriff, Fire and Rescue and GSP on Thursday, May 12 around 5 pm to an overturned tractor trailer on I-16. The accident was located at mile marker 115 in the westbound lane of I-16, just past the Highway 301 exit. One lane of I-16 was closed and traffic was backed up around the accident site.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV-TV

Man posing as firefighter to solicit donations, police say

Police say a man has visited several local businesses posing as a firefighter to solicit donations. Man posing as firefighter to solicit donations, police …. Innocent game of hide and seek results in brain injury. FULL VIDEO: Bodycam footage of Liberty County traffic …. Lowcountry company offering “clean” help to...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
WSAV-TV

2 injured in mobile home park shooting in Garden City

Two people were shot in an overnight shooting at a mobile home park in Garden City. 2 injured in mobile home park shooting in Garden …. Full interview: Liberty County sheriff discusses …. Local health departments now offering free at-home …. Man arrested for murder in Brewer Street shooting. W...
GARDEN CITY, GA
Motorious

Georgia Cops Bust Huge Chop Shop

Having your car stolen sucks, especially if it was a ride you absolutely loved and customized just so. The thought of some criminals abusing your vehicle, chopping it up in to pieces and selling it off to other criminals is enough to drive you nuts. That’s why we love seeing stories like this one out of Georgia where these lovely individuals get busted in the act.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Traffic shift on Islands Expressway to begin in August

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has confirmed that the shift in traffic during the bridge construction on Islands Expressway will begin in August. “In August, GDOT’s contractor Prince is scheduled to shift traffic to the new high-level, fixed span, concrete multi-lane bridge over the Wilmington River (Intracoastal Waterway) along Islands Expressway […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Wayne County schools all-clear after threat

JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) – Law enforcement in Wayne County said area schools are safe after a threat of violence Thursday. Officials said the Jesup Police Department and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office were notified of the possible school threat in the early morning hours. Officers and deputies responded to several schools in the area and requested […]
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Two Fatally Injured in Northwest Georgia Accident Monday Morning

Two people were fatally injured an an auto accident taking place Monday morning in Chattooga County, Georgia. Sheriff Mark Schrader confirmed that afternoon, that two-vehicles had been involved in that wreck, with two people dying as a result of their injuries and two others being taken for treatment – one by helicopter to an area trauma center and another by EMS ground unit to a Rome-area hospital That wreck closed down a stretch of the Trion-Teloga Road for an extended period of time.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Victims Names Released in Fatal Northwest Georgia Auto Accident

The names of the two people fatally injured in a two-vehicle collision, taking place on Monday morning in Chattooga County in northwest Georgia, have now been released. Georgia State Patrol units responded to that crash on the Trion-Teloga Road just east of Bankey Farm Road at 11:42am; according to that report, a 2000 Honda Accord had been traveling east on Trion-Teloga Road, then crossed the center line, striking a 2002 Chevrolet 2500 pickup, going in the opposite direction. Following impact, the pickup left the roadway, went down an embankment, then overturned. The driver had to be ait-lifted to Erlanger Medical Center and was listed in critical condition; meanwhile a female passenger in that truck was taken by ambulance to the Atrium Medical Center in Rome, listed in stable condition.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

GSP says Gainesville man was driving fleeing vehicle in White, Habersham counties

Officers say a Gainesville man was behind the wheel of a black 1998 Ford Explorer that fled from deputies in White and Habersham counties before wrecking Tuesday night. 30-year-old Eulon Carter Burns lost control of the vehicle and ran off the road, where the vehicle overturned on Cool Springs Road, said Sgt. Luke E. Mize of Georgia State Patrol Post 7 Toccoa, adding impairment was suspected.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
live5news.com

Plane runs into marsh after an aborted takeoff

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - Recovery of a single-engine aircraft is underway following an aborted takeoff from the Beaufort Executive Airport. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. No injuries occurred as a result of the plane running off the roadway and into a marsh, according to the Beaufort County Government. Officials...
BEAUFORT, SC
live5news.com

Deputies searching for suspect in double murder

SEABROOK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a man wanted in connection to a double murder in December is still at large. Investigators say Dionte Mitchell is aware of warrants issued for his arrest and he left the state. The sheriff’s office says on Dec 4....
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Pilot and passenger safe after plane lands in marsh

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Planes fly in and out of the Beaufort Executive Airport every day, but normally without the issues that came around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. “The pilot started the takeoff roll, made the decision to abort the takeoff but wasn’t able to stop the airplane on the surface,” Jon Rembold, Airport Director said.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
southgatv.com

Ashburn man dead after high speed police chase

ASHBURN, GA – Final arrangements are pending for the Ashburn man who died after a high-speed chase this morning that ended near the Turner and Irwin County line. Ashburn Police Major Richard Purvis confirms to South Georgia Television News this morning’s fatality, as well as details which led up to the deadly accident.
ASHBURN, GA

