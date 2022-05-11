Marquette Baking Co reopens retail location, updates storefront with expanded offerings

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan: roads and highways are severely damaged after Thursday’s heavy rainstorm. Peace Pie Co joined Tia and Don in the Upper Michigan Today Studio to talk about opening its first retail location. ...and to show you how to make an apple pie!
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gwinn seniors were treated to a taco bar Wednesday. Brookridge Heights visited the Forsyth Senior Citizens Center to serve tacos with beans, rice, guacamole, and more. This is part of Brookridge’s Grateful Give Back campaign, for which Brookridge is doing 2022 acts of goodness throughout this...
NEGAUNEE TWNP, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan: a very yooper traffic jam and an award-winning brain health advocate to speak at Munising’s Mather Elementary. Joined by Jeremy Symons of Yooper Shirts, Upper Michigan Today takes a “behind the screens” look at the clothing company’s screen printing process.
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Bowling alleys can bring back memories of birthday parties and events. A staple in Iron Mountain for 85 years is undergoing renovations first time in 28 years. One of the major improvements to Recreation Lanes is new masking units. “What they are is they shield...
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Next week is American Craft Beer Week and to celebrate Yelp analyzed its data to find out the best independent breweries in each state. Ore Dock Brewing Co. in Marquette was recognized by Yelp as the best independent brewery in Michigan. Yelp specified that an independent...
Spoiler alert it is not Hooters, although this particular restaurant does serve chicken too. Chicken may be just the clue you needed to narrow down your guess of what is the Best Themed Restaurant in Michigan. Spoiler alert it is not KFC either. This landmark restaurant serves more than chicken. If schnitzels and smoked meats, noodles, and potato cheese puffs are what you are craving - you will find that and much more here.
TV6 First Look at the Web (05/12/2022) Community Foundation of Marquette County receives 100K grant. Iron Mountain blood drive brings out over 50 volunteers. Women's health fair brings community to Munising Memorial on May 11.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Rainbow Pride is preparing for this year’s Pride Fest in Marquette. U.P. Rainbow Pride is a nonprofit working to create a safer, more supportive, and empowering Upper Peninsula for the LGBTQ+ community. The organization is currently selling t-shirts to raise funds for Pride Fest....
MOHAWK, Mich. (WLUC) - Ahmeek Coppermine Camp is now open and taking reservations. Last summer work began on a complete remodel of the old structure, which will eventually become a restaurant. The 150-acre site offers year-round camping with 200 campsites. They’ll also have four-wheelers and snowmobiles available as the site...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After opening for less than a week, Taco Borracho in Grand Rapids hangs a sign on the door reading 'closed today.' The restaurant opened for the Cinco De Mayo holiday, but long wait times for tables, food and drinks caused the owner to reevaluate. Angel...
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The farmers markets of Houghton, Hancock, and Calumet are one step closer to launching a new collaborative effort to benefit their respective communities. In April, the new “From the Ground Farmers Market Collective” was still looking for a market manager. Now, Main Street Calumet’s Executive Director,...
Acme Township is pulling up the reins and could bring the Traverse City Horse Shows to a halt. The township is warning the Horse Shows that a “cease and desist order” could be coming that prevents them from starting their summer shows next month. The township says the...
Before thousands begin to sail between Ludington, Mich. and Manitowoc, Wis. this summer, you may have already seen one of their big changes for the upcoming season. The SS Badger opened its 2022 season on Thursday with a new paint job. The Lake Michigan car ferry spent several weeks at Bay Shipbuilding in Sturgeon Bay for its quinquennial visit for maintenance when it also received a new paint job. The crew also received an upgrade on its quarters as well as new lighting installed on the ship. The visit came after its inaugural season under its new ownership, Interlake Holding Company. The season will begin with one roundtrip daily between the two cities before eventually expanding to two.
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A new sponsor hosted its first blood drive at Dickinson Hospital today. Over 50 volunteer donors gave blood back to their community today. The Community Blood Center and Dickinson Hospital, now a part of Marshfield Clinic Health System, reached an agreement for blood supply in November.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Large businesses from Upper Michigan are looking to boost the economy. Speakers at Thursday’s U.P. CEO Summit want to bring more people to the area permanently. InvestUP said this could improve Upper Michigan’s economy. “As we heard here today there are certainly some challenges,...
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With these abnormally high temperatures sticking around into the weekend, many are taking their motorcycles out for the first time. May is ‘Motorcycle Safety Month’, and many are itching to get out and ride. Michigan State Police Lieutenant Mark Giannunzio says for all riders to make sure everything is all checked and ready to go.
