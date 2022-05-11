ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodi, CA

‘These firemen, they’re heroes’: Fire department honors woman and crew who saved her from apartment blaze

By Wes Bowers/News-Sentinel Staff Writer
Lodi News-Sentinel
Lodi News-Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kmRye_0faPMGaB00

Just before 8 p.m. on Feb. 1, Lodi resident Elaine Tullos smelled smoke somewhere in her second-floor apartment on the 100 block of East Locust Street

Tullos began to investigate, opened a door and found a blanket on fire, resting on a chair. She would later describe it as a “blazing ball of fire.”

She asked her brother to get some water, and as he tried to extinguish it, the fire “went up like a firework,” spread across the apartment’s balcony, blocking the only means of exit.

As the apartment quickly filled with smoke, Tullos began praying in her bathroom, asking for someone to rescue her in time. It was her last memory of that evening.

“I last remember being on my knees in the bathroom telling the Lord that I couldn’t breathe,” she said Tuesday. “It was the most horrible thing I had ever been through in my entire life, and I wouldn’t wish it on anyone. These firemen, they’re heroes. They are selfless, and without them I wouldn’t be here.”

In front of the Lodi Fire Department’s Station 1 Tuesday morning, Chief Ken Johnson awarded Tullos with a “Challenge Point,” given to a community member who is saved by the fire department.

“What a special day today is,” Johnson said. “It’s not often that first responders have an opportunity to reunite with members of the community that were saved as a result of their actions. This is a special moment. The primary mission of every FD in the United States is to save a life. Period. Nothing matters more than saving lives.”

Johnson said the entire evening of Feb. 1 was a team effort between all the responding fire department crews, paramedics with American Medical Response, and all the departments within the City of Lodi.

He called Tuesday a celebration of the entire city.

“Today is a celebration of Elaine ... that she was given another shot at this life,” he said. “Today’s a celebration of the training of our crews and the coordination of our crews. Today’s a celebration of our city providing the highest level of protection to our community.”

Johnson said that the department received a report that the apartment building — a structure known to firefighters — was fully occupied and that victims were trapped inside.

Truck 2051 performed a “Vent Enter Search” procedure to rescue occupants, which Johnson said was one of the most dangerous operations a fire department can execute in order to save lives.

The truck’s crew entered the second floor apartment units without the use of a hose line, he said, breaking windows for access and immediately entering to search for people.

One person inside Tullos’ apartment — her brother — had jumped out the window and was on the sidewalk when crews arrived on scene, Johnson said.

Firefighter Ryan Walker found an unresponsive Tullos while searching the apartment, carried her to the window from which he entered and handed her to his captain, who then carried her to the ground where paramedics were waiting to perform life-saving measures, Johnson said.

“I don’t remember any of it,” Tullos said. “I just remember waking up in the hospital. That fire was alive. It was the most terrifying thing to ever happen in my life. I’m still having nightmares, but God is good, and me got me through it.”

Lodi City Manager Steve Schwabauer said that most people have a “universal test of courage,” and that is to ask oneself if they would run into a burning building.

He said he didn’t have an answer, because he has yet to be tested. But the members of the Lodi Fire Department would do it, he said.

“They’d do it for you, they’d do it for me, they’d do it for your loved ones,” he said. “I don’t have much to say other than thank you. Thank you for your courage, thank you for your dedication to duty. Thank you that that dedication to duty causes you every day to choose to protect the lives of others at the risk of your own.”

Mayor Mark Chandler said it was important for the community to recognize the bravery, courage and training the fire department has, and how its members are committed to serving Lodi.

“I’m so proud to be mayor of this town,” he said. “I brag about this department and the police department. I brag about all of our departments. We have such a well-run city. It would be my expectation that you gentlemen would behave exactly the way you did and save this woman’s life.”

For his efforts, Walker received the Life Saving Award, given to a firefighter who risked their own life to save that of another.

In addition, engineers Tony Moore, Kris Graves and Matt Berger all received the Meritous Service Award, given to firefighters whose actions saved a life.

“Every one of them are heroes,” Tullos said. “It takes a special kind of person to be able to do what they do. They’re all so loving and caring, and they’re great. I will never forget their voices, even though I don’t remember seeing them.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

‘I Will Never Forget Their Voice’: Lodi Firefighters Reunite With Woman They Rescued

LODI (CBS13) — It’s not often first responders have the opportunity to reunite with members of the community that were saved as a result of their actions, but that’s what happened in Lodi on Tuesday morning. Elaine Tullos was all smiles, surrounded by the Lodi firefighters who saved her life. “I thank God every day for these firemen,” Tullos said. “There’s a couple of them I will never forget their voice, even though I don’t remember seeing them.” She was trapped inside a second-story apartment on Feb. 1 as a fire burned out of control. “That fire was alive. It was the most terrifying...
LODI, CA
CBS Sacramento

Crews Battle Fire In West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Firefighters battled a vegetation fire in West Sacramento early Thursday afternoon. The fire was near Sacramento Avenue and Douglas Street. A plume of smoke could be seen rising from the area. Fire crews at the scene were able to contain it to around a 1/4 of an acre. Exactly what started the fire is unclear.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Body Found In Water In Rural Solano County

SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after a person’s body was found in rural Solano County late Thursday morning. The Solano County Sheriff’s Office says, a little after 11 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Liberty Island Road and Malcolm Lane in the Sacramento River Delta after someone reported seeing a possible body. At the scene, authorities found a body in the water. No details about the person have been released at this point. Authorities have also not indicated whether foul play is involved. Last year, the body of 19-year-old Danny Trask from Oakland was found in a ditch near Dixon in Solano County. According to DailyRepublic.com, the place where Trask was found was only 1,000 feet from Interstate 80. Detectives later arrested Mynard Simpson on suspicion of murder in connection to Trask’s death. A preliminary hearing was held for Simpson in October. Nicole Samosa and Amani Jones were arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to murder in the case.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Video: Frantic rescue attempt from burning car in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. - New video shows a hectic scene late Wednesday night of people trying to rescue a person from a burning car in Vallejo. KTVU arrived at Sonoma Boulevard to witness a car engulfed in flames and people shouting: "There's a guy inside? Yes! Can y'all get him out? Is he stuck?"
VALLEJO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Lodi, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Lodi, CA
Lodi, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
L.A. Weekly

David Klingenfuss Killed in Crash on Briggsmore Avenue [Modesto, CA]

Man Killed in Car vs Pedestrian Collision on Briggsmore Avenue. The accident happened at 3:30 a.m. on May 5th, along Briggsmore Avenue west of Roselle Avenue, according to authorities. CHP officers responded after they received a report of a collision between a car and a pedestrian. Though the events leading...
MODESTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

North Highlands Crash Caused by Stop Sign Runner

Accident on Park Avenue Occurs After Driver Runs Stop Sign. In a traffic accident on May 10 in North Highlands, a minor injury occurred when a driver T-boned a semi. The accident occurred at the Palm Avenue intersection with Roseville Road around 2:30 p.m. According to the North Sacramento Division of the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the driver ran through a stop sign and ended up T-boning the semi, which caused it to flip over through a fence. Gasoline from the truck was spilled onto the train tracks. A minor injury was reported in the collision.
NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA
CBS Sacramento

CHP: Sacramento Teen Crashes Car Into Mailboxes, Power Pole, More

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Early Thursday morning, a 16-year-old new driver left a path of damage after crashing their vehicle along Hazel Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver was traveling near Hazel Avenue and Greenback Lane when they lost control of the vehicle, hit a pole — splitting it in half, two mailboxes, and a parked car. The force of the crash sent the parked car into a house along Hazel Avenue. Despite the damage, the driver is OK, the CHP says. 16 year old driver loses control and takes out 2 mailboxes, a power pole… goes across Hazel Ave and strikes a parked car which then hits house. Driver ok. ⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ ⁦@allyaredas⁩ ⁦@GoodDayTraffic⁩ pic.twitter.com/6mmBxTcpFv — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) May 12, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hose#Fire Department#Firemen#Fire Truck#Firefighters#Accident
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injuries Reported in Crash on Country Club Boulevard in Stockton

The California Highway Patrol responded to a report of a car crash on Country Club Boulevard on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The incident was described as a two-vehicle collision that took place around 1:40 p.m. near the intersection of Mission Road and Country Club Boulevard. Details on...
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Helicopter crashes in Livermore

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A helicopter crashed in Livermore on Wednesday morning, according to the Livermore Fire Department. Crews are responding to the crash, which happened about an hour ago at 7205 National Avenue, which is a PG&E training facility, fire officials told KRON4. The Federal Aviation Administration stated that a Bell 407 helicopter crashed […]
LIVERMORE, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Fire In Jamestown Contained

Update at 2:20 P.m.: Firefighters have contained a vegetation fire in Jamestown that broke out around 1:45 p.m. CAL Fire Dispatch tells Clarke Broadcasting that the flames ignited in some grass in the 10100 block of Karlee Lane, off Jacksonville Road, and east of Highway 108. The blaze was burning near a fence. Initially, it threatened several structures in the area, but crews were able to contain the fire in about 10 minutes at an acre in size. All Columbia aircraft have been called off the scene. Ground crews will remain on the scene mopping up for the next couple of hours. What sparked the fire is under investigation.
JAMESTOWN, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

Driver Won’t Face Charges In Rocklin Collision That Killed Anthony Williams

ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Charges will not be filed against the driver involved in a collision that killed a high school basketball player in Rocklin in March, authorities announced Wednesday. The Rocklin Police Department said it completed the investigation Wednesday and determined that the driver was not at fault in the March 19 collision that claimed the life of 18-year-old Anthony Williams. Williams was walking when he was struck by a vehicle in the area of Lonetree Boulevard and Adams Drive. Rocklin police said the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. A rising star on the basketball court, Williams had recently transferred to Inderkum High from Whitney High. Williams’ death is the latest in an alarming trend of pedestrian deaths on the rise.
natomasbuzz.com

Overturned Big Rig Closes I-80 for Hours

Footage from a Caltrans closed-circuit TV camera shows the accident scene at about 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11. An overturned big rig closed westbound Interstate 80, just east of Interstate 5 in Natomas Wednesday night. All lanes of traffic were blocked when a big rig and multiple vehicles collided...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Motorcycle Accident Fatality on State Route 4 Near Pittsburg Area

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal motorcycle crash near the Pittsburg area on the night of Saturday, May 7, 2022. The traffic collision took place along the eastbound lanes of State Route 4 just west of Railroad Avenue at approximately 9:50 p.m. Details on the Fatal Motorcycle Crash on...
PITTSBURG, CA
FOX26

Over 19 vehicles towed during illegal sideshows in San Joaquin County

Citations, vehicle inspection, traffic stops and over 19 vehicles were towed due to illegal sideshows throughout San Joaquin County. A Sideshow taskforce along with the Stockton Police Department, the sheriff's office, Tracy and Escalon PD conducted a sweep on May 5. During the day operation officers conducted 104 traffic stops, issued 85 citations, 12 vehicle inspections, towed 19 vehicles and arrested 14 people.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injuries Reported on Head-On Collision on Highway 4 Near Stockton

A head-on collision occurred on SR-4 near the Stockton area on the morning of Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The incident took place around 7:00 a.m. and was said to have involved a work truck and a blue sedan, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Head-On Collision on...
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Man arrested; $700K worth of stolen items recovered

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — California Highway Patrol recovered stolen merchandise valued at $715,000, it announced Wednesday. Julio Cuellar, 45, was arrested and is believed to be part of an organized retail theft ring. Investigators with the Golden Gate Division’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force found the items at a residence and a storage facility in […]
PITTSBURG, CA
Lodi News-Sentinel

Lodi News-Sentinel

Lodi, CA
2K+
Followers
55
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Lodi News-Sentinel

Comments / 0

Community Policy