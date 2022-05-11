‘These firemen, they’re heroes’: Fire department honors woman and crew who saved her from apartment blaze

Just before 8 p.m. on Feb. 1, Lodi resident Elaine Tullos smelled smoke somewhere in her second-floor apartment on the 100 block of East Locust Street

Tullos began to investigate, opened a door and found a blanket on fire, resting on a chair. She would later describe it as a “blazing ball of fire.”

She asked her brother to get some water, and as he tried to extinguish it, the fire “went up like a firework,” spread across the apartment’s balcony, blocking the only means of exit.

As the apartment quickly filled with smoke, Tullos began praying in her bathroom, asking for someone to rescue her in time. It was her last memory of that evening.

“I last remember being on my knees in the bathroom telling the Lord that I couldn’t breathe,” she said Tuesday. “It was the most horrible thing I had ever been through in my entire life, and I wouldn’t wish it on anyone. These firemen, they’re heroes. They are selfless, and without them I wouldn’t be here.”

In front of the Lodi Fire Department’s Station 1 Tuesday morning, Chief Ken Johnson awarded Tullos with a “Challenge Point,” given to a community member who is saved by the fire department.

“What a special day today is,” Johnson said. “It’s not often that first responders have an opportunity to reunite with members of the community that were saved as a result of their actions. This is a special moment. The primary mission of every FD in the United States is to save a life. Period. Nothing matters more than saving lives.”

Johnson said the entire evening of Feb. 1 was a team effort between all the responding fire department crews, paramedics with American Medical Response, and all the departments within the City of Lodi.

He called Tuesday a celebration of the entire city.

“Today is a celebration of Elaine ... that she was given another shot at this life,” he said. “Today’s a celebration of the training of our crews and the coordination of our crews. Today’s a celebration of our city providing the highest level of protection to our community.”

Johnson said that the department received a report that the apartment building — a structure known to firefighters — was fully occupied and that victims were trapped inside.

Truck 2051 performed a “Vent Enter Search” procedure to rescue occupants, which Johnson said was one of the most dangerous operations a fire department can execute in order to save lives.

The truck’s crew entered the second floor apartment units without the use of a hose line, he said, breaking windows for access and immediately entering to search for people.

One person inside Tullos’ apartment — her brother — had jumped out the window and was on the sidewalk when crews arrived on scene, Johnson said.

Firefighter Ryan Walker found an unresponsive Tullos while searching the apartment, carried her to the window from which he entered and handed her to his captain, who then carried her to the ground where paramedics were waiting to perform life-saving measures, Johnson said.

“I don’t remember any of it,” Tullos said. “I just remember waking up in the hospital. That fire was alive. It was the most terrifying thing to ever happen in my life. I’m still having nightmares, but God is good, and me got me through it.”

Lodi City Manager Steve Schwabauer said that most people have a “universal test of courage,” and that is to ask oneself if they would run into a burning building.

He said he didn’t have an answer, because he has yet to be tested. But the members of the Lodi Fire Department would do it, he said.

“They’d do it for you, they’d do it for me, they’d do it for your loved ones,” he said. “I don’t have much to say other than thank you. Thank you for your courage, thank you for your dedication to duty. Thank you that that dedication to duty causes you every day to choose to protect the lives of others at the risk of your own.”

Mayor Mark Chandler said it was important for the community to recognize the bravery, courage and training the fire department has, and how its members are committed to serving Lodi.

“I’m so proud to be mayor of this town,” he said. “I brag about this department and the police department. I brag about all of our departments. We have such a well-run city. It would be my expectation that you gentlemen would behave exactly the way you did and save this woman’s life.”

For his efforts, Walker received the Life Saving Award, given to a firefighter who risked their own life to save that of another.

In addition, engineers Tony Moore, Kris Graves and Matt Berger all received the Meritous Service Award, given to firefighters whose actions saved a life.

“Every one of them are heroes,” Tullos said. “It takes a special kind of person to be able to do what they do. They’re all so loving and caring, and they’re great. I will never forget their voices, even though I don’t remember seeing them.”