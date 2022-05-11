ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Hyundai recalls 215K Sonatas; faulty hoses can leak fuel

By The Associated Press
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zt4q0_0faPMBAY00

DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai is recalling more than 215,000 midsize cars in the U.S. — most for a second time — because fuel hoses can leak in the engine compartment and cause fires.

The recall covers certain 2013 and 2014 Sonata sedans, many of which were recalled for the same problem in 2020.

The Korean automaker says in documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators that a low pressure fuel hose can crack over time due to heat from the engine. That can cause fuel leaks and increase the risk of a fire. Dealers will replace the hoses.

Owners will be notified starting July 5.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

KX Conversation: Oil Industry Safety

Earlier this week, The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) announced that the failure of a Texas-based oil company contributed to a drilling site explosion near Grassy Butte in November 2021 that seriously injured three workers. The workers suffered shrapnel injuries when a perforating gun detonated as crews assembled a blasting cap on it to […]
GRASSY BUTTE, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Detroit, MI
Cars
gmauthority.com

Dealer Selling Three Almost-New C4 Corvette ZR-1 Coupes

The C4 Corvette ZR-1 was an epic thing to behold, mating impressive performance and technology to create a true American supercar. Now, one dealer has three like-new examples up for grabs. The story of the C4 Corvette ZR-1 starts in the ‘80s after GM acquired Group Lotus. At the time,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyundai Cars#Hoses#Vehicles#The Recall#K Sonatas#Ap#Korean#Nexstar Media Inc
CNET

The Coolest Car at the New York Auto Show Was a 36-Year-Old Citroën

The best cars at the 2022 New York Auto Show this week weren't brand-new EVs, large luxury SUVs or modern sports cars -- the only cars that really got me excited were all over 20 years old. Tucked away between Subaru and Chevy's massive booths was a collaborative display from the folks at Radwood and the Saratoga Automobile Museum, and one of the Rad-era vehicles stopped me in my tracks and dropped my jaw. It's not often I come across a car that I've never seen in person before, but this was one on my bucket list: a 1986 Citroën BX 4TC.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Cars
103.7 The Hawk

Ford Announces Recall for More Than 650,000 Trucks and SUVs

Heads up if you drive a Ford truck. Ford has announced that they are recalling more than 650,000 pickup trucks and big SUVs in the U.S. The reason for the recall? The windshield wipers on some vehicles may break or malfunction during use. The vehicles involved in the recall are...
CARS
Truth About Cars

Abandoned History: General Motors’ Turbo-Hydramatic Transmissions (Part I)

A few weeks ago, we concluded Abandoned History’s two-part coverage of the Chrysler UltraDrive transmission. Within the comments was a request for more transmission coverage of an equally abandoned nature. Let it be so! Come along as we discuss the vast automatically shifted expanse that was the Turbo-Hydramatic transmission family, by General Motors.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Electric Car Brake Maintenance Has Some Unusual Steps

Internal-combustion cars are still easier to refuel on the go, but EVs have livability advantages in other areas. Besides the fuel savings and quieter interiors, an electric car usually has lower maintenance costs. However, just because they have fewer parts to maintain doesn’t mean EVs are entirely maintenance-free. And when it comes to brake maintenance, electric car owners might need to pay attention to things ICE car owners don’t often think about.
CARS
Reuters

Mercedes-Benz recalls 292,000 U.S. vehicles over braking issue

WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz’s U.S. unit said on Thursday it is recalling 292,000 ML, GL and R-Class vehicles from the 2006 through 2012 model years over braking issues. U.S. regulators said they should not be driven further until inspected at a dealership. The National Highway Traffic Safety...
WASHINGTON STATE
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Toyota Highlander First Look: Less Horsepower, Fewer Cylinders, More Torque

For the last six years, the Toyota Highlander has been the best-selling midsize SUV, which is no easy feat in such a competitive market. But to keep things interesting for the 2023 Highlander's refresh, Toyota is actually scaling back the non-hybrid model's horsepower with a new engine that instead brings a big boost in torque over the outgoing V-6.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Recalls F-Series, Navigator and Expedition Models Over Embarrassing Issue

Earlier this year, Ford recalled more than 280,000 examples of the 2016-2018 F-150, along with 2016-2017 Navigator and Expedition models after it found that vehicles equipped with the 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine could suffer from a loss of braking power. As per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a faulty brake master cylinder could cause brake fluid to leak from the front wheel circuit into the brake booster.
CARS
KX News

KX News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
828K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy