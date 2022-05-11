Morgan News Hour: 5-10-2022

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — By a vote of 2-1, the Maryland Board of Public Works on Wednesday approved transferring the campus of Spring Grove Hospital Center, a 375-bed psychiatric hospital in Catonsville, to the neighboring University of Maryland, Baltimore County. Gov. Larry Hogan and Treasurer Dereck Davis voted in favor of the measure, while Comptroller Peter Franchot, who previously raised concerns about the future options for patients and the lack of public engagement, was the only “No.” Appearing before the board, outgoing UMBC President Dr. Freeman Hrabowski testified that acquiring the land has been a goal of the school for 30 years. The...

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO