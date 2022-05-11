ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Morgan News Hour: 5-10-2022

weaa.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe student-led production covers everything within the Morgan Mile to the Baltimore community at...

www.weaa.org

foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City police commissioner discusses using a curfew to curb crime

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — With crime skyrocketing and summer just around the corner, should the streets of Baltimore be banned after dark?. This morning on WBAL Radio, Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison gave his opinion when asked whether a city-wide curfew could help combat crime. "It could. The issue...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Emerging entrepreneur charged in Edgewood bank robbery

EDGEWOOD, Md. — A man dedicated to his pie-baking business and helping young people is charged with robbing a bank in Harford County. Mosiah Fit, 32, is accused of robbing the Truist Bank branch in Edgewood. Harford County sheriff's deputies arrested him on May 4 and he remains held without bail.
EDGEWOOD, MD
NottinghamMD.com

BCPS, Baltimore County officials break ground on new northeast middle school

ROSEDALE, MD—Ground has officially been broken on a new northeast Baltimore County middle school. A groundbreaking ceremony was held at 10 a.m. on Thursday morning at the new school’s location at 5210 King Avenue (21237). BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski joined members of the Board of Education of Baltimore County and the Baltimore … Continue reading "BCPS, Baltimore County officials break ground on new northeast middle school" The post BCPS, Baltimore County officials break ground on new northeast middle school appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
#Morgan News Hour#Baltimore City Health
foxbaltimore.com

Big backup on the Inner Loop of the Baltimore beltway

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Crews are at the scene of a big backup on the Inner Loop of the Baltimore Beltway. The backup starts news the Providence Road exit and backs up for miles. The Maryland Department of Transportation live traffic map says there was a collision involving 8 vehicles in the area.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Community members call for emergency rally to end violence in Baltimore

Following two mass shootings just hours apart on Tuesday, community members are rallying for peace. The shootings prompted an emergency rally at the corner of Milton and Monument streets on the city's east side. The nonprofit, Tendea Family organization, is calling on everyone to help stop the violence. "We want...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Health Commissioner ‘Strongly’ Recommends Indoor Masking, But Mandate Has Not Been Reinstated

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With COVID-19 cases rising, Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa on Tuesday said she strongly encourages residents and visitors wear masks indoors and at public gatherings, but the city is not yet reinstituting a mandate. 🦠COVID-19 UPDATE🦠 Commissioner of Health @TheOfficialDocD issued a strong recommendation to begin wearing masks indoors due to a 243% rise in cases over the past 28 days. (1/3) — B'more City Health (@BMore_Healthy) May 10, 2022 “I am strongly recommending that masks be worn indoors or in public settings regardless of vaccination status,” she said. Over the last 28 days, cases have increased by 243%,...
BALTIMORE, MD
News Break
Politics
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County Public Schools officials announce 2022 high school graduation details

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools officials on Thursday announced 2022 high school graduation details. While in-person seating will be limited at upcoming BCPS’ high school graduations, friends, extended family, and community members are invited to witness these milestone events via livestream. More than 7,000 students will graduate from BCPS this spring. All graduations will be held at Towson University’s SECU … Continue reading "Baltimore County Public Schools officials announce 2022 high school graduation details" The post Baltimore County Public Schools officials announce 2022 high school graduation details appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
weaa.org

Man, pregnant woman slain, newborn in critical condition

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore say a pregnant woman and a man were fatally shot and a baby was delivered before the woman died. That baby is now in critical condition. News outlets report Police Commissioner Michael Harrison calls it a “brazen assault.”. He says a car...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Board Of Public Works Approves Transfer Of Spring Grove Hospital Center To UMBC

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — By a vote of 2-1, the Maryland Board of Public Works on Wednesday approved transferring the campus of Spring Grove Hospital Center, a 375-bed psychiatric hospital in Catonsville, to the neighboring University of Maryland, Baltimore County. Gov. Larry Hogan and Treasurer Dereck Davis voted in favor of the measure, while Comptroller Peter Franchot, who previously raised concerns about the future options for patients and the lack of public engagement, was the only “No.” Appearing before the board, outgoing UMBC President Dr. Freeman Hrabowski testified that acquiring the land has been a goal of the school for 30 years. The...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

City Council President Mosby Violated Ethics Law By Accepting Donations From Legal Defense Fund, Board Finds

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Board of Ethics on Thursday said City Council President Nick Mosby violated the city’s ethics law when he accepted donations to cover his legal expenses and those of his wife, Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby. All four members of the board found the donations violated a section of the ethics law prohibiting “a public servant from soliciting—or facilitating the solicitation of—a gift from a controlled donor,” according to a newly published report. The Mosby Trust, a group soliciting legal defense funds for what it calls an “unjust, politically-motivated federal criminal tax investigation,” is made up...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Trash Truck Catches Fire On Harford Road In Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A trash truck fire shut down traffic Wednesday to a stretch of Harford Road in Baltimore County. The incident was about 3 p.m. at Harford Road near Northwind Road, according to details provided by the Providence Volunteer Fire Company of Towson. The fire temporarily shut down traffic in both directions along Harford Road. No injuries were immediately reported as a result of the incident. It’s unclear what caused the truck to catch fire.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Baltimore Times

Trailblazer, Yevola Peters to be Honored in Annapolis Before Relocating ￼

Yevola S. Peters, 86, is a purpose-driven trailblazer who has been recognized for making Annapolis a better place yesterday, today, and tomorrow. The African American changemaker who resides in Annapolis will be saying farewell to her longtime residence, soon. Along with her husband and young son, Peters established her roots...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WUSA9

Howard Co. Health Dept. searching for dog owner after person is bit

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — The Howard County Health Department is asking for the public's help finding a dog owner after a person was bit Sunday afternoon. According to a press release from the health department, the victim was bitten by a dog near East Wind Way in Columbia. The victim claims an older white woman with white hair was walking two large dogs when the victim was bitten.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Olszewski announces historic funding for summer SNAP program

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Tuesday announced record funding for Summer SNAP for Children, a program helping low-income families put food on the table for school-age children during the summer months when they don’t have access to school breakfast and lunch. As a result of nearly $2.8 million in contributions from the State and County, the program will … Continue reading "Olszewski announces historic funding for summer SNAP program" The post Olszewski announces historic funding for summer SNAP program appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

