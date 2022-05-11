ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fleming County, KY

WMKY Feature: A Different Shade of Blue

By Morehead State Public Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA music festival is returning...

Burger week continues in downtown London

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Burger Week is happening in downtown London. The event was created by London Downtown and First National Bank of Manchester to highlight downtown restaurants and eateries by creating fun burger recipes. ”Burger week was just an idea that we had to just highlight our local downtown...
LONDON, KY
Calhoun, Kentucky Singer-Songwriter Excited to Release Brand New Single

In February, I shared a story about Colt Graves, a Calhoun, Kentucky singer-songwriter who announced that he was gearing up for the release of a brand new solo single. We previewed a sample of that single on 92.5 WBKR. Not only we were impressed with what we heard, our listeners were impressed as well. There was, immediately after playing the preview on air and sharing it on our app and website, a lot of interest in Colt, his song and the official release date for "Lonesome Roads."
CALHOUN, KY
Today I Learned that Kentucky is Home to Giant ‘Toe-Biters’

Do you pay attention to what's in front of you while cutting the grass - I mean, really pay attention? I'll be honest, when I'm on the ol' John Deere, I'm usually listening to music or a ball game, I not really looking down to see what I'm cutting. I just assume I'm cutting grass. Sometimes, though, you'll encounter a little something extra in your yard - something that might make you stop and take a closer look. Beth Wilcox, from Wabash County, IN, was cutting her grass when she noticed this alien-looking insect in her grass. We know now that what she saw is a Giant Water Bug.
KENTUCKY STATE
The kid-free floating quarry in Kentucky now has a beach

The kid-free place to float in Oldham County has a new addition this year. FRP-LaGrange Quarry opens this weekend, and this time, there will be a sand beach for lounging. According to the Facebook page, they removed the "cattail cove" and added sand, so bring your beach chairs and towels.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
Fleming County, KY
Kentucky Entertainment
Homecoming planned for American Idol finalist from eastern Kentucky

LOUISA, Ky. — American Idol finalist Noah Thompson will return to the mountains on Tuesday for his "Hometown Visit” if he makes the Top 3 in Sunday's voting. While in Louisa, Thompson's fans will have a rare opportunity to see him during a parade and perform at a free concert at Luke Varney Jr. Memorial Stadium.
LOUISA, KY
You will be missed, Ray

If you love to watch, read, participate in or make your living in and around bass fishing, Ray Scott touched your life. We got the news Monday that Ray had passed away, and it made me start thinking about the impact he had on the sport. He was a businessman, a promotor, a storyteller and a conservationist – he made bass fishing.
PADUCAH, KY
Lexington “StreetFest” to celebrate streets as shared, public spaces

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Lexington Area Metropolitan Planning Organization will host its first-ever StreetFest on Saturday, May 14, 2022 between 1 and 4 p.m. According to organizers, StreetFest will celebrate streets as shared, public spaces. The event is modeled on the Second Sunday events that took place a decade ago, promoting health and wellness.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lawrence County to celebrate American Idol finalist

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - Plans are underway for a huge homecoming next week for an American Idol finalist from Eastern Kentucky. Noah Thompson made the Top Five on ABC’s American Idol on Sunday night and America will decide if he makes the Top Three this coming Sunday. Next Tuesday,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
Two beloved shelter dogs meet for the first time, instant friends

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The public was invited to a meet and greet of two beloved shelter dogs on Monday. Huck, a rescue dog at the Lexington Humane Society, was finally able to meet his fellow furry hero. Huck was found on Christmas Eve with a broken leg and two fractures in his jaw. He’s since recovered and on Monday, got the chance to meet Ethan the rescue dog from the Kentucky Humane Society.
LEXINGTON, KY
A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Kentucky

Kentucky is often known for its fried chicken and bourbon, but there is so much more to the state than that. For one thing, it's home to the world's longest cave system, Mammoth Cave National Park. There are also plenty of opportunities for outdoor activities like hiking, camping, and fishing. And of course, there's the Kentucky Derby, one of the most prestigious horse races in the world.
KENTUCKY STATE
65 Celebrities You May Not Know Were or Are Kentucky Colonels

I remember when my parents became Kentucky Colonels. As a kid, my first thought turned to the old American Basketball Association (ABA) team, but then I figured--even as a child--that that was ridiculous. Then, Mom and Dad explained the honor to me after receiving their certificates in the mail. I...
KENTUCKY STATE
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Summer Preview Continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another absolutely amazing weather day across the commonwealth as warm weather continues to flex on the overall pattern. This carries us into the start of the weekend before we change things up a bit. Some notes on the next few days:. Temps across the...
LEXINGTON, KY

