Pair arrested for assault in Wicomico Co.

SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man is behind bars after he allegedly assaulted a trooper while resisting arrest Tuesday evening. At around 9:30 p.m., troopers responded to the 1900 block of Pine Way for a reported male subject being disorderly and assaulting residents in the area. When troopers arrived on scene, they were met by victims and witnesses who reported that 49-year-old Jeffrey Scott was heavily intoxicated and causing physical harm to his family and other residents of the home.
MILTON, Del. – Delaware State Police are working to identify potential victims associated with an ongoing theft investigation in the Milton area. During the morning hours of May 2nd, troopers responded to Henlopen Memorial Park Cemetery for a reported theft complaint. It was revealed through the investigation that over 100 bronze flower vases have been stolen from cemetery plots since 2021.
SALISBURY, Md. – A man arrested for rape has been convicted following a two-day jury trial. 50-year-old Damon Williamson was convicted last week of kidnapping, attempted first degree rape, two counts of second degree rape, and other related offenses. The charges stem from two separate incidents in early 2021....
MARTINSBURG, WV (WOWK) – The Martinsburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager. Police say Amiya Dominguez, 16, was last seen leaving her home in Martinsburg on April 29, 2022. The MPD says her parents told authorities their Ring doorbell video showed her leaving with a backpack and a handful […]
Suspect allegedly removed two baggies of drugs from buttocks while in custody. A man arrested in Ocean City for possession of narcotics got into more trouble after he tried to discard cocaine while being transported to OCPD headquarters on 64th Street. Zchameir Raquan Kee, 25, of Salisbury was driving with...
PRESTON, Md.- Authorities are investigating a Wednesday afternoon fire that heavily damaged a home in Preston. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened at around 2 p.m. at a two-story home located at 107 Fooks Ave. It took the Preston Volunteer Fire Company approximately an hour to get...
Delaware State Police have arrested 18-year-old Amir Hayward of Wilmington, DE for felony theft after an investigation on Tuesday afternoon. On May 10, 2022, at approximately 4:48 p.m., troopers responded to the Home Depot located at 3600 Miller Road in Wilmington for a report of an internal theft. The ensuing investigation revealed that Amir Hayward, an employee of the business, stole over $2,300 in cash from the Home Depot sales registers throughout April and May 2022. Hayward was subsequently taken into custody at the store without incident. At this time, none of the stolen cash has been recovered.
On May 10, 2022, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, along with members of the Emergency Services Team (EST) served a search and seizure warrant at the residence of Joseph Daren Brooks Jr., age 19, at the 21700 block of Kearsarge Place in Lexington Park. As a result, a large […]
SEAFORD, Del. – A traffic stop early Tuesday morning led to drug charges for two people. At around 1:30 a.m., a trooper on patrol in the Seaford area saw a vehicle commit a turn signal violation in the area of Pine Drive and Bethel Concord Road. A traffic stop was initiated, and contact was made with the driver, 49-year-old Gerald Watkins, and passenger, 44-year-old Tracy Hawkins, both of Seaford.
A Hagerstown man who had been missing since January was found dead in Clear Spring over the weekend, authorities say. The body of Bryan Patrick Harley, 38, was found by three juveniles in a wooded area near Route 69 and I-70 on Sunday, May 8, reports the Maryland State Police.
Police are investigating two separate shootings that left three young people wounded in recent days. On Monday, May 9, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m. Laurel Police Department and Delaware State Police were dispatched to the area of Holly Brook Apartment complex for a shots fired complaint. Upon their arrival, officers...
FELTON, Del. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday morning in Felton. Troopers responded to the 1800 block of Ironmine Road at around 10:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired. It was learned that at approximately 5:20 a.m., a residence in the area was hit six times by rounds from a 9mm handgun.
A man who was wandering into traffic has been arrested after officers found him carrying several bags of suspected drugs, authorities report. Joshua Raymont Ransome, 32, of Glen Burnie agreed to be searched by officers when they arrived at the scene on Crain Highway near 8th Avenue NW on Monday, May 9, according to Anne Arundel County Police.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified a man found dead at the scene of a Baltimore house fire over the weekend.
Miguel Soto Diaz, 35, was found dead Sunday with multiple gunshot wounds inside the Furrow Street home, Baltimore Police said. His death is being investigated as a homicide.
Diaz’s body was discovered about 7 p.m. Sunday as firefighters put out a fire at what was believed to be an unoccupied home in the 300 block of Furrow Street, authorities said.
Another unidentified person was rescued from the home. No information about that person’s status or identity was known Thursday.
Homicide detectives were at the home Wednesday, alongside an arson investigator, crime lab technicians and a member of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
No details about a possible suspect or motive in Diaz’s killing were immediately released.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
A man who police said shot two men and was shot himself now faces charges, Baltimore police said. Joseph Moulden, 47, of Baltimore, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and taken to Central Booking on Tuesday, police said. City police said the charges stem from an April 30 shooting in...
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motorcycle collision that occurred on May 10, 2022, in the Dover area as Gabriel Suto, 32, of Camden-Wyoming. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Dover area on Tuesday...
LAUREL, Del.- A boy had to be rushed to the hospital late Monday night after being shot multiple times at a Laurel apartment complex, police said. It happened at around 10 p.m. at the Holly Brooke Apartment complex. Laurel police and Delaware State Police responded to the complex for a report of shots fired.
