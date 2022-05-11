Sennheiser just dropped the Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds—here's what you should know

The next generation of the Momentum earbuds from Sennheiser have arrived. Reviewed.com

With graduations and summer vacations around the corner, the hunt is on for new tech that will make summer travel easier. If you've flown with wireless earbuds before, you know the value of having a pair of Bluetooth-capable headphones that are easy to use and store, while also providing high-quality sound and noise canceling when you're on the go.

Sennheiser produces premium true wireless earbuds designed for just such occasions. The German audio company releases updates on its high-performing Momentum True Wireless model about every two years, and right on schedule, the Momentum 3 wireless headphones made their debut on May 10, 2022 . The new earbuds adopt the features of their predecessor, the Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds (some of our favorite earbuds ), and propose to expand on an already robust roster of audio capabilities.

What's new about the Momentum 3 earbuds?

Get the Momentum 3 earbuds in one of three different colors. Sennheiser / Reviewed

The Momentum True Wireless 3 headphones feature Sennheiser's TrueResponse technology, adaptive wireless noise cancellation, and customizable features, like Transparency Mode. The Momentum 3 earbuds come in three different colors, gray, white, and black, and come with an included range of silicon ear fin sizes. The Smart Control app will allow you to adjust the level of noise cancellation on your earbuds and tailor your sound experience to your needs. Currently, the app is available in German, English, French, Spanish, Russian, Korean, Japanese and Mandarin.

In terms of new additions to the Momentum True Wireless line, Sennheiser says the True Wireless 3 model now has wireless case charging, improved Adaptive Noise Cancellation and even more customizable sound features. The Momentum 3 headphones are also seemingly designed to capitalize on the best features of previous iterations of the Momentum line, including the Momentum 2 model.

We loved Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds when we tested them for their clear, uncompromised sound quality with stellar noise cancellation. We enjoyed the Smart Control app when we tested the Momentum 2 as well, which allowed our tester to organize the audio features and create a unique listening experience. Notably, we were also a fan of the strong Bluetooth connection in the Momentum 2 headphones, which we found had a wide range.

You'll end up paying more for Sennheiser's audio products generally, but our reviewers in the past have noted that the steep price accounts for the high-quality performance and special features. The Momentum 3 earbuds are priced at $249.95, which is a bit more than the 2nd generation earbuds ( currently priced at $199.95 ), but $50 less than the Momentum 2's MSRP.

Check back in later for our full Momentum True Wireless 3 review.

