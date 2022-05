Like most communities on Minnesota’s Iron Range, Nashwauk has a rich mining history. It was the first mining community to develop in Itasca County on the western Mesabi Range. The first iron shipment from Hawkins Mine occurred in 1902, and in 1903 Nashwauk was officially incorporated with a population of 220. The town quickly flourished with homes and businesses. The mine closed in 1962 after 60 years of mining and producing hundreds of thousands of tons of iron ore that were transported by rail to the rest of the nation for the growth of America.

NASHWAUK, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO