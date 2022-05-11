ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MN

St. Louis County Depot issues Request for Proposals for tenant organizations

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St. Louis County Depot, for the first time ever, has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) to potentially open up space for new tenants or change the space arrangements for existing tenants beginning in 2023. Non-profits and for-profits are eligible to apply. The County is issuing the RFP...

Crow Wing County Board Calls on State to Address Property Tax Values

Crow Wing County Board Calls on State to Address Property Tax Values. (BRAINERD, MN) — The Crow Wing County Board held its first regular meeting of the month on Tuesday…. The board addressed a number of concerns leveled by residents regarding property values and taxes. Commissioner Rosemary Franzen was the first to offer her input…
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
Nashwauk rehabilitating residential and commercial spaces

Like most communities on Minnesota’s Iron Range, Nashwauk has a rich mining history. It was the first mining community to develop in Itasca County on the western Mesabi Range. The first iron shipment from Hawkins Mine occurred in 1902, and in 1903 Nashwauk was officially incorporated with a population of 220. The town quickly flourished with homes and businesses. The mine closed in 1962 after 60 years of mining and producing hundreds of thousands of tons of iron ore that were transported by rail to the rest of the nation for the growth of America.
NASHWAUK, MN
Arden Hills has reached a deal with Alatus to redevelop a massive site

A long debated plan to redevelop a former ammunition site in Arden Hills may finally be moving forward. What's happening: City officials and developer Alatus have reached an agreement that would allow for 1,460 housing units, 20% of which would be income-restricted. The project, called Rice Creek Commons, would also include commercial buildings and parks.The City Council approved the general agreement, which includes $17 million in tax-increment financing, on Monday night. Yes, but: Ramsey County, which owns the land and spent $40 million buying and cleaning the property, said it only heard about the agreement through an Arden Hills press release yesterday. The county has pushed hard for 2,500 homes on the 320 acres. "While it would be premature to provide comment at this point, as the landowner we will be happy to do so once we have our questions about the agreement satisfied," said Ramsey County spokesperson John Siqveland. The bottom line: Ramsey County has to decide if this deal is good enough.
ARDEN HILLS, MN
Blandin Foundation Rural Leadership Boost Grants available

The Blandin Foundation offers Rural Leadership Boost Grants of $5,000 - $150,000 to support rural Minnesota communities. Letters of Interest are due May 18. Click for the letter form. Any rural Minnesota leader can submit a Letter of Interest by May 18, 2022 to be considered for a grant. Select...
MINNESOTA STATE
Construction on Hwy. 2, Canosia Road intersection; detour starts May 16

SOLWAY TOWNSHIP, MN-- A detour will cause nearly 5,000 of the Northland’s daily travelers to take a different route for more than a month. The intersection of Hwy. 2 and Canosia Road will be closed for construction from Monday, May 16 until the end of June. Project workers will...
DULUTH, MN
Community growth program to stimulate entrepreneurship in Duluth

The Community Growth Program and Toolkit (CGPT) is coming to Duluth to stimulate entrepreneurial thinking and action. The program is spearheaded by Heartland Forward and its partners, Builders + Backers, the office of Mayor Emily Larson, Northland Foundation and the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce. “My goal for Duluth is...
DULUTH, MN
Interior Dept. Investigation Identifies 21 Federal Indian Boarding School Sites In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An investigative report from the Department of Interior (DOI) has identified 21 federal Indian boarding school sites in Minnesota. On Wednesday, Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland and Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland released Volume 1 of the report as part of the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative, a comprehensive effort to “address the troubled legacy of federal Indian boarding school practices.” Starting in the late 1800s, Native American children were forcibly taken from their families and placed in boarding schools, where they were stripped of their Native traditions and language. Nationally, the investigation found that, between 1819...
MINNESOTA STATE
Gov. Walz signs Opioid Response Bill into law

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The fight against the opioid crisis has taken another step in the right direction for Minnesotans. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill providing $300 million to address the state’s opioid crisis into law. The legislation will ensure that Minnesota’s share of a multi-state...
MINNESOTA STATE
Senate Passes Coleman’s Innovative Paid Family Leave Legislation to Expand Access and Support Minnesota Families

(ST. PAUL, MN) The Senate today passed an innovative paid family leave bill to expand access and provide tax incentives to businesses that offer the benefit to their employees. Introduced by Senator Julia Coleman (R-Waconia), this legislation offers a free-market solution that gives small businesses the opportunity to customize a plan to meet employees’ individual needs.
MINNESOTA STATE
Here’s How to Apply for Minnesota Frontline Worker Bonus Payment

Great news arrived recently for Minnesota's frontline workers recently when Governor Tim Walz signed a bill, passed by the Minnesota Legislature, that provides bonus pay for eligible COVID-19 frontline workers. While Gov. Walz officially signed Frontline Worker Payments into law on April 29, 2022, there are still lingering questions as...
MINNESOTA STATE
Judge finds settlement provision in Legislature’s lame-duck legislation unconstitutional

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A judge has decided that provisions in contentious Wisconsin lame-duck legislation that gives the Republican-controlled Legislature the power to approve or reject the attorney general’s settlement proposals are unconstitutional. Republican lawmakers passed requirements during a lame-duck session in 2018 that require Democratic Attorney General Josh...
WISCONSIN STATE
Twin Cities Residents Clean Up After Severe Storms: ‘It Was Scary’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many residents across the Twin Cities metro are cleaning up after a severe storm rolled through the area Wednesday evening. And for some, the damage is inside and outside their homes. The storms impacted people all across Minnesota and Wisconsin, but some of the worst damage is in the north metro. A large tree fell in Brooklyn Center, fortunately toppling away from a home. In Blaine, a neighborhood’s homes were damaged. The homeowners told WCCO they woke up their 2-year-old son and ran to the basement just before the roof came off and water started pouring in. “Flooding on all levels...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Senate approves paid leave plan; DFL says it won't help enough

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota Senate Republicans approved legislation Tuesday that allows insurance companies to offer paid leave benefits to employers. The bill is a permission slip to insurers, which are banned by Minnesota law from offering a paid leave product here. Small employers with 50 or fewer workers who offer the benefit would be eligible for tax credits of up to $3,000 per worker to offset some of the cost.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11 Investigates: Tampered Evidence

ST PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota man was sentenced to five years in prison after a jury convicted him of being a felon in possession of firearms. Benjamin Hill, 42, now alleges in a federal lawsuit that he was framed by a sheriff’s deputy who planted DNA on a pair of guns.
SAINT PAUL, MN

