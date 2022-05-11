ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Here Are the Answers to the Latest Billboard x VersusGame Matchups: Future, Harry Styles & More

By Xander Zellner
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Last week’s Billboard and VersusGame matchups challenging your chart-predicting prowess featured Future ‘s new album I Never Liked You and Harry Styles ‘ sophomore set Fine Line .

Billboard and VersusGame have joined forces to bring music fans a one-of-a-kind, user-generated experience with games that test knowledge of pop culture for a chance to win prizes. Billboard is hosting bi-weekly head-to-head challenges on entertainment and pop culture gaming app VersusGame, where fans can vote on their favorite artists and songs and wager on who will top the charts and more. VersusGame data shows that fans have predicted correct chart outcomes nearly three out of four times so far.

Last week’s challenges featured the following questions:

Future has seven No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200. Will I Never Liked You becomes his eighth when it debuts next week: Yes or No?

Answer : Yes, I Never Liked You blasts in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 222,000 equivalent album units, according to Luminate, the largest one-week sum of the year so far.

With building anticipation leading up to the release of Harry ‘s House , will Harry Styles ‘ 2019 album Fine Line be in the top 10 of next week’s Billboard 200: Yes or No?

Answer : No. Fine Line backtracks 12-20 on the latest Billboard 200. Still, Harry’s House lead single “As It Was” continues to grow, as it hits No. 1 on the Digital Song Sales chart for the first time and pushes 6-3 on Radio Songs. It also leads the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts for a fifth week each .

To make predictions about your favorite songs and artists, you can download the VersusGame app on your mobile phone in the App Store, Google Play or here .

This week’s questions are:

Whos e new album will debut higher on next week’s Billboard 200: Bad Bunny’s Un Verano San Ti or Jack Harlow’s Come Home the Kids Miss You ?

And: Which song will be higher on next week ‘s Billboard 200: Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” or Doja Cat’s “Woman” ?

Visit billboard.com and follow @billboardcharts on Twitter as next week’s charts are revealed to find out the results of the latest Billboard questions on VersusGame.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Charli XCX Protégé Elio Learns to ‘Luv My Brain’ on Dreamy Bop

Click here to read the full article. Your fave pop girlies love her and you should, too. On Friday, Elio — the British songstress behind songs like “@elio.irl” and “Jackie Onassis” — dropped her sweet, dreamy single “Luv My Brain,” the second taste of her upcoming mixtape, Elio’s Inferno, which Rolling Stone can exclusively announce. “I Luv My Brain” was the first track she wrote for her upcoming project. “It’s about learning to appreciate my brain for all that it does and allows me to do while also acknowledging that it can be a bit difficult a lot of the time. I’ve had...
MUSIC
UPI News

BTS share track list for CD2 of 'Proof' album

May 9 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS is sharing more details about its upcoming album Proof. The K-pop group released a track list for CD2 of the anthology album Monday. Disc 2 will feature 15 tracks, including the new song "Run BTS." The song shares a name with BTS' web series, which debuted on V Live in 2015.
MUSIC
Billboard

Looking Ahead: A Release Calendar of Upcoming Albums in 2022

Click here to read the full article. It’s a difficult task to keep track of all the music that’s being released in a given week, let alone a month or whole year. From pop and hip-hop to alternative, K-pop, country and more, the choices for music fans can feel endless. And that’s not even considering vinyl, re-releases and collectible editions. Below, check out Billboard‘s running monthly calendar of upcoming releases to stay in the know; check back often for updates to our schedule of albums to look forward to each week. May 13 Florence + the Machine, Dance Fever Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The...
MUSIC
Billboard

ATL Jacob Tops Hot 100 Producers Chart, Thanks to Hits from Future’s ‘I Never Liked You’

Click here to read the full article. ATL Jacob hits No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 Producers chart (dated May 14), reigning as the top producer in the U.S. for the first time, thanks to his work on Future‘s new No. 1 LP, I Never Liked You. ATL Jacob (real name: Jacob Canady) produced or co-produced nine charting hits on the latest Billboard Hot 100, all from Future’s new set, which launches at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 as Future’s eighth leader. Leading the album’s Hot 100 haul, “Wait for U,” featuring Drake and Tems, soars in at No. 1....
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Justin Bieber
Billboard

Here Are the Lyrics to Justin Bieber & Don Toliver’s ‘Honest’

Click here to read the full article. Justin Bieber teamed up with Don Toliver for the sleek collaboration, “Honest,” which the duo dropped in April. According to Universal Music, “Honest” is Bieber’s first official single since “Ghost,” the finale to the Canadian pop star’s Billboard 200 chart leader Justice and itself a No. 1 on the Billboard Pop Airplay Chart. If you need a guide to follow along with Justin Bieber’s “Honest” featuring Don Toliver, find the lyrics below: (Yeah) Honest (honest) You’re modest, I like it (I like it) You stay down and you’re the baddest (baddest) Find you in the cut, I copped it (I copped it) Honest...
MUSIC
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Versusgame#Luminate#House#Digital Song Sales
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Google
IndieWire

‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel Will Star Jennifer Grey, Jonathan Levine to Direct

Click here to read the full article. It’s been 35 years since somebody put Baby (Jennifer Grey) in the corner, and audiences no doubt have “Hungry Eyes” for a sequel. Ahead of this year’s Cannes market, “Long Shot” and “50/50” director Jonathan Levine confirmed he will be directing the “Dirty Dancing” sequel for Lionsgate. Original lead star Grey will reprise her role of Frances “Baby” Houseman as she returns to family camp Kellerman’s in the 1990s, as Deadline reported. Similar to the 1987 iconic film, the upcoming “Dirty Dancing” installment will focus on a coming-of-age romance, but Baby’s personal story will intertwine...
MOVIES
Deadline

Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler & Megan Mullally To Star In Wedding Comedy ‘The Fabulous Four’ — Cannes Market Hot Pic

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Susan Sarandon (Thelma & Louise), Oscar nominee Bette Midler (The First Wives Club) and Emmy winner Megan Mullally (Will And Grace) are attached to star in The Fabulous Four from director Jocelyn Moorhouse (The Dressmaker). The feel-good comedy will follow two life-long friends (Sarandon, Mullally) who travel to Key West to be bridesmaids in a surprise wedding of their college girlfriend Marilyn (Midler). When there, sisterhoods are rekindled, the past rises up, and sparks, drinks and romance fly. The plan is to start pre-production in July and begin filming in September in Atlanta, Georgia and Key West, Florida. Sierra/Affinity is launching international sales next week in Cannes and the project will...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy