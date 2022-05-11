Here Are the Answers to the Latest Billboard x VersusGame Matchups: Future, Harry Styles & More

Click here to read the full article.

Last week’s Billboard and VersusGame matchups challenging your chart-predicting prowess featured Future ‘s new album I Never Liked You and Harry Styles ‘ sophomore set Fine Line .

Billboard and VersusGame have joined forces to bring music fans a one-of-a-kind, user-generated experience with games that test knowledge of pop culture for a chance to win prizes. Billboard is hosting bi-weekly head-to-head challenges on entertainment and pop culture gaming app VersusGame, where fans can vote on their favorite artists and songs and wager on who will top the charts and more. VersusGame data shows that fans have predicted correct chart outcomes nearly three out of four times so far.

Last week’s challenges featured the following questions:

Future has seven No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200. Will I Never Liked You becomes his eighth when it debuts next week: Yes or No?

Answer : Yes, I Never Liked You blasts in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 222,000 equivalent album units, according to Luminate, the largest one-week sum of the year so far.

With building anticipation leading up to the release of Harry ‘s House , will Harry Styles ‘ 2019 album Fine Line be in the top 10 of next week’s Billboard 200: Yes or No?

Answer : No. Fine Line backtracks 12-20 on the latest Billboard 200. Still, Harry’s House lead single “As It Was” continues to grow, as it hits No. 1 on the Digital Song Sales chart for the first time and pushes 6-3 on Radio Songs. It also leads the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts for a fifth week each .

To make predictions about your favorite songs and artists, you can download the VersusGame app on your mobile phone in the App Store, Google Play or here .

This week’s questions are:

Whos e new album will debut higher on next week’s Billboard 200: Bad Bunny’s Un Verano San Ti or Jack Harlow’s Come Home the Kids Miss You ?

And: Which song will be higher on next week ‘s Billboard 200: Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” or Doja Cat’s “Woman” ?

Visit billboard.com and follow @billboardcharts on Twitter as next week’s charts are revealed to find out the results of the latest Billboard questions on VersusGame.