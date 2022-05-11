ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How important is Game 5 for Celtics? These stats paint a clear picture

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Celtics will host the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden on Wednesday night for the pivotal Game 5 of their second-round NBA playoff series. Teams that win Game 5 of a 2-2 best-of-7 playoff series go on to...

Kyrie Irving Says He Didn't Want To Leave LeBron James In 2017, But He Moved To The Boston Celtics Because He Wanted Something New

Kyrie Irving was drafted first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers and even though his initial years involved some losing, all of that changed when LeBron James returned to join the team in 2014. Suddenly the Cavaliers were contenders and would go to the following 4 NBA Finals, including finally winning one historically from 3-1 down against the 73-win Golden State Warriors.
Chris Paul’s mom explains interaction with Mavs fan that led to ejection

The details surrounding the interaction between Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul’s mom and wife and Dallas Mavericks fans have been further explained. It’s the Western Conference Semifinals, and the Phoenix Suns lost their second consecutive game in Game 4. The Suns could have wrapped up the series by this point with their initial 2-0 lead, but going 2-2 puts them in a more precarious position.
Joel Embiid asks 'what else I have to do' to win MVP, says all energy now focused on 'bigger picture' of helping Philadelphia 76ers win NBA title

MIAMI -- Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid congratulated Nikola Jokic on winning the NBA Most Valuable Player Award for a second straight season, adding Tuesday night that there was "no right or wrong" answer among several deserving candidates. But Embiid also said that, going forward, he'll steer his focus toward...
Report: Phil Jackson suggesting Lakers make drastic roster move

Phil Jackson seems to want the Los Angeles Lakers to go full Keyser Söze mode this offseason. Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times said this week during an appearance on “The Doug Gottlieb Show” that he has heard Jackson, who has recently been advising the Lakers, would like them to trade LeBron James. Plaschke, who has covered the Lakers and L.A. sports for several decades, including when Jackson still used to coach the Lakers, did add that there is nothing “on the record” to back up the claim that Jackson wants James traded. But Plaschke did also say that Jackson would like the Lakers to keep Russell Westbrook and try to make it work with him.
Will Red Sox trade Bogaerts? MLB insider proposes potential deal

The Xander Bogaerts dilemma has cast a dark cloud over the Boston Red Sox' 2022 season. Bogaerts is expected to opt out of his current contract at the end of the year. Extension talks with the organization came to a screeching halt in the offseason when he reportedly was offered an under-market four-year, $90 million deal.
Joel Embiid believes he's in lose-lose situation after Game 5 loss to Heat

MIAMI — The Philadelphia 76ers find themselves in a very tough spot after they were blown out by the Miami Heat in Game 5 on Tuesday by a score of 120-85. It was just a very flat, embarrassing effort from the jump, and it showed as Miami just jumped them from the get-go. Joel Embiid was a big factor in Philadelphia’s wins in Games 3 and 4 of this series. The Sixers were hoping that his presence would be a big factor in Game 5 on the road, but it just wasn’t there as he labored through scoring 17 points on 7-for-12 shooting with five rebounds and he was a minus-29 in 33 minutes. It just wasn’t there for him.
Rat interrupts Nationals-Mets game in sixth inning

It turns out baseball fields aren’t limited to just humans. Tuesday’s game between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets had a unique spectator running on the field in the top of the sixth inning:. Whether the rat brought some good fortune for the Mets is up for...
Where Steph finished in 2021-22 NBA MVP voting results

For the early part of the 2021-22 NBA season, Steph Curry was the frontrunner to win his third MVP award. But the NBA season is full of ebbs and flows, and Curry wasn't able to keep up the pace he had in October, November and December. After the New Year,...
Celtics drop Robert Williams update for Game 6 vs. Bucks

The Boston Celtics are looking to avoid elimination on Friday when they head to Milwaukee for Game 6 against the Bucks. Down 3-2, the Celtics need to pick up a road win, but may be without a key contributor for the game. According to Chris Forsberg, the Celtics have listed Robert Williams as questionable for Friday’s game against the Bucks as he’s still battling the knee soreness that forced him to miss both Game 4 and Game 5.
