ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Gunna Taken Into Custody In Huge Atlanta Criminal Case

By Bill Donahue
Billboard
Billboard
 1 day ago

Click here to read the full article.

Gunna was taken into custody Wednesday morning, jail records show, two days after he was charged along with Young Thug in a sweeping indictment of dozens of alleged gang members in Atlanta .

The rapper, whose real name is Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, was booked in Fulton County jail on a charge of conspiracy to violate the Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act — a state version of the federal law that’s been used to target the mafia and other large criminal enterprises.

Young Thug and others had been arrested on similar charges on Monday, but Gunna and many others were not immediately taken into custody. At a press conference on Tuesday, Fulton County authorities said it could take as much as “a few weeks” to find all of the defendants.

In an 88-page indictment unveiled Monday, prosecutors claimed the two chart-topping rappers and 26 others were members of a violent criminal street gang called Young Slime Life. The various YSL members stand accused a wide-range of crimes, including murder, carjacking, armed robbery, drug dealing, and illegal firearm possession.

In Tuesday’s press conference Fulton County DA Fani T. Willis said YSL had “done havoc in our community” and that she would be seeking the “maximum penalties” for those involved, including life in prison for some.

“It does not matter what your notoriety is, what your fame is,” Willis said. “If you come to Fulton County, Georgia, and you commit crimes … we are going to prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.”

Like others hit with the RICO charges, Gunna is accused of a number of specific “overt acts” that were made “in furtherance” of the overall criminal enterprise. For instance, prosecutors say he received a stolen gun, and that he possessed opioids and methamphetamines with intent to sell.

And like the claims against Young Thug, the accusations against Gunna included a number of references to his music, a controversial tactic that critics say is unfairly used against hip hop artists. In one song cited by prosecutors called “Fox 5,” Gunna rapped: “We got ten-hundred round choppers.” They also quote lyrics from another song called “Take It To Trial,” including the line “watch me whack that bitch, pop em like a cyst, Glock with the assist.” Releasing each song was “ an overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy,” prosecutors claimed.

More from Billboard

Comments / 21

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
County
Fulton County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Fulton County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
BET

Young Thug Arrested In Atlanta, Named In Gang-Affiliated Indictment

Rapper Young Thug has been named in a gang indictment after being arrested on Monday (May 9) at his Atlanta residence. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, prosecutors say that the indictment is centered around Young Slime Life, which prosecutors believe to be a criminal street gang allegedly co-founded by the Grammy Award-winning artist. Young Slime Life is also the name of the rapper’s YSL record label.
ATLANTA, GA
thesource.com

[WATCH] Young Thug Appears In Court Following RICO Indictment Arrest

To the surprise of many of his fans, Young Thug was arrested on Monday(May 9) along with almost 30 other YSL members on RICO charges, including murder, armed robbery and participating in street gang activity. Thugger, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, appeared in court yesterday(May 10) in Fulton County...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Man faces life sentence after molesting a child in Hall County

A Lawrenceville man was sentenced for life after being found guilty of child molestation. Anthony Lildrey Williams, 32, was convicted of one count of Aggravated Child Molestation and two counts of Child Molestation by a jury on Tuesday after just over 30 minutes of deliberation. Williams was arrested in February...
HALL COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Young Thug
Person
Gunna
WRBL News 3

3 sentenced for their roles in $24 million Mobile drug empire

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three men who worked under a Mobile drug kingpin were sentenced for their involvement in the multi-million dollar empire. The United States Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Alabama released the information on their website. More News from WRBL Eric Alonzo Windham, Terrance Santez Malik Watkins and Willie Demarcus Oliver were sentenced after […]
MOBILE, AL
WGAU

Drug agents make meth bust in Gainesville

Hall County drug agents say they wrapped up a month-long investigation with the arrest of a Gainesville man: 40 year-old Milton Marshall is accused of trafficking in cocaine and methamphetamine. He’s also facing weapons charges. From the Hall Co Sheriff’s Office Facebook page…. Agents with the Hall County...
GAINESVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Criminal Case#Young Slime Life
Red and Black

Former Georgia wide receiver charged with murder

The Offices of the United States Attorneys announced on May 11 that a federal grand jury returned a four-count indictment charging Philadelphia resident and former Georgia football wide receiver Akhil Crumpton with murder, attempted robbery and firearms charges. Crumpton’s arrest stems from connection to the murder of a 23-year-old gas...
GEORGIA STATE
Billboard

Prosecutors Defend Delay in Jam Master Jay Murder Charges, Citing Witness Intimidation

Click here to read the full article. Federal prosecutors are firing back at claims that they waited too long to bring charges over the murder of Run-D.M.C.’s Jam Master Jay, saying at least part of delay was because the defendants themselves tried to “intimidate and silence potential witnesses.” The new filing came a month after Karl Jordan, Jr. and Ronald Washington. argued that the long wait – they were charged in 2020 for Jay’s long-unsolved 2002 murder – means that they wouldn’t be able to properly defend himself against the accusations. In a response Monday, prosecutors said those claims “ring particularly hollow”...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Motorious

Georgia Cops Bust Huge Chop Shop

Having your car stolen sucks, especially if it was a ride you absolutely loved and customized just so. The thought of some criminals abusing your vehicle, chopping it up in to pieces and selling it off to other criminals is enough to drive you nuts. That’s why we love seeing stories like this one out of Georgia where these lovely individuals get busted in the act.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13WMAZ

Man charged with attacking Macon couple in their home

MACON, Ga. — A 41-year-old man is being held without bond after attacking a Macon couple in their home. According to the sheriff’s office, it was called in around 2 p.m. Sunday. A release says the couple were assaulted in their Kathryn Drive home early Sunday morning. The...
MACON, GA
weisradio.com

Two Georgia Residents Arrested on Drug Charges Overnight

Two Georgia residents were arrested on drug charges in Cherokee County during the early morning hours of Wednesday. Wendell Alford, age 37 of Rome and Cindy Cantu, 34 of Kingston – were jailed around 1:30am on two counts each of the Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, and one count each of Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Cantu was additionally charged with Giving False Information to Law Enforcement.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
WHIO Dayton

Rapper Young Thug arrested on gang charges in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Rapper Young Thug is behind bars after authorities alleged that the Grammy Award winner and his Young Slime Life syndicate were involved in gang-related activity. According to WSB-TV, the 30-year-old, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, was arrested early Monday afternoon at his home in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood. He was booked in the Fulton County Jail on charges of conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and participating in criminal street gang activity, the news outlet reported.
ATLANTA, GA
Billboard

Billboard

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy