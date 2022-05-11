ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Multiple diagnoses are the norm for mental illness; A new genetic analysis helps explain why

Science Daily
 2 days ago

More than half of people diagnosed with one psychiatric disorder will be diagnosed with a second or third in their lifetime. About a third have four or more. This can make treatment challenging and leave patients feeling unlucky and discouraged. But a sweeping new analysis of 11 major psychiatric...

www.sciencedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Psych Centra

What Is Chronic Depression?

Chronic depression isn’t the same as major depression — it’s a mood disorder with symptoms that can linger for at least 2 years. Although it’s considered less severe than major depression disorder (MDD), chronic depression can still be a serious mental health condition. Also known as...
MENTAL HEALTH
Health

Myotonic Dystrophy Is a Rare, Genetic Disease—And Its Link to Ventricular Tachycardia Is Even Rarer

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried passed away at age 67 on Tuesday of ventricular tachycardia due to myotonic dystrophy type 2, a little known and very rare condition. An inherited disease, myotonic dystrophy occurs in about eight in 100,000 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Myotonic dystrophy type 2, is an even rarer form of the the condition and its exact prevalence is unknown.
DIABETES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Disorder#Bipolar Disorder#Anxiety Disorder#Diagnoses#Nature Genetics
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

Is there a link between psoriatic arthritis and fibromyalgia?

Psoriatic arthritis is a form of inflammatory arthritis that causes swelling and pain. It is not the same as fibromyalgia, which is a chronic condition that causes pain and fatigue. However, the conditions can co-occur. Some people with fibromyalgia. joint pain, which is a common symptom of psoriatic arthritis. This...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Women with long COVID-19 syndrome have more symptoms

A new study found that females with Long COVID-19 syndrome were more symptomatic than males. Females were statistically significantly more likely to experience difficulty swallowing, fatigue, chest pain, and palpitations at long-term follow-up, according to a study published in the Journal of Women's Health. Long-COVID-syndrome is defined as persistent symptoms...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

A new treatment reduces inflammation in multiple sclerosis mice models

A team led by the Institut de Neurociències at the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (INc-UAB) managed to reduce chronic inflammation associated with multiple sclerosis in mice thanks to the administration of a type of lipid that mediates inflammation. The team found that these types of mediator substances, responsible for resolving the inflammatory process when it is no longer beneficial, are minimized in people with multiple sclerosis as well as in animal models of the disease. The use of these mediators could become a good strategy for the treatment of this autoimmune disease.
SCIENCE
UPI News

Severe COVID-19 has genetic links with other diseases, study finds

April 28 (UPI) -- Severe COVID-19 shares genetic links with several medical conditions -- including COPD and diabetes -- that also increase people's risk for serious illness from the virus, a study published Thursday found. Genetic variants associated with severe COVID-19, which cause some people to experience worse symptoms than...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Psych Central

Best Antidepressants to Take with Abilify

Antidepressants alone may not be enough for adults with major depressive disorder. Aripiprazole (Abilify) can be taken alongside antidepressants to treat symptoms of depression. Antidepressants are some of the most prescribed drugs for treating anxiety and depression combined. During 2015 to 2018, an estimated. 13.2%. of U.S. adults used antidepressant...
HEALTH
ABC News

New research reveals sleep disorder may be linked to Parkinson's

New research on the connection between sleep and Parkinson's disease is being hailed as a "first step" toward curing and preventing the condition, a brain disorder that causes uncontrollable movements. The research, led by the Parkinson's Progression Markers Initiative, funded by The Michael J. Fox Foundation, is working to make...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Smithonian

Why Psychedelic Drugs May Become a Key Treatment for PTSD and Depression

While it has been referenced throughout history, notably in World War I, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as we know it today was first described as a distinct diagnosis after World War II among individuals who had survived Nazi concentration camps. The patients came home experiencing anxiety, depression and nightmares. They were frequently startled. In a paper synthesizing some of these early observations in 1963, psychiatrist Paul Chodoff wrote, “Perhaps the most nearly universal and most characteristic symptom was an obsessive rumination state in which the patient was more or less constantly preoccupied with recollections of, and ruminations about, his experiences during persecution, and about family who had died or been killed.” Psychiatrists tested a variety of treatments from drugs to exposure therapy for what Chodoff referred to as “concentration camp syndrome.”
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

5 conditions similar to multiple sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune disease that shares symptoms with many other conditions, which can mean people receive a misdiagnosis. MS affects around 1 million people in the United States. However, experts believe that. people with MS could have an incorrect diagnosis. A conclusive diagnosis involves ruling out those...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy