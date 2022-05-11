ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen's Daughter's Exclusion From Role Held by Harry, Andrew is 'Sexism'

By James Crawford-Smith
Newsweek
 4 days ago
The fact that the queen's daughter, Princess Anne, is not a counsellor of state is down to "lingering remnants of sexism" a British newspaper has...

guest
4d ago

This isn’t right. I don’t get this idea of sexism since the Queen has been monarch for 70 years. Things have gone backwards. Anne is incredibly competent and hardworking. She is neutral and just. She wouldn’t let emotions rule like Charles. She seems a lot like the Queen. She really is the one who should be monarch. Prince Edward is always overlooked as well. Kicking Andrew and Harry seems like a good idea, but they are the queen’s favorites. Sometimes tradition is out dated.

Recovering Democrat
2d ago

She has worked for monarchy more than any of the male dolts. Plus she accomplished more ( as an athlete) that any of them in any field.

Marion Reed Meyash
2d ago

This is so right. Harry should be replaced by Princess Anne. She is more level headed.

Newsweek

