Georgia State

OAN Clip Acknowledging 'No Widespread Voter Fraud' Viewed Over 300K Times

By Gerrard Kaonga
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
The video has so far been viewed over 350,000 times on social media and was posted on OAN's Twitter page on...

Greg Olson
3d ago

WHAT....No widespread voter fraud....only a few Republicans voting twice,for others and registered in multiple states....Who saw that coming? 🤔

Rex Russell
4d ago

It's Newsweek trumpturds, it can't be true, right! Relax, OAN is STILL THE Propaganda station you love and get warped by.

Disgustipated
2d ago

One of the few places that facts still matter in the United States is a courtroom. The claims of widespread election fraud are still believed by millions in spite of no evidence whatsoever.

Fox News

DeSantis warns Biden: If you caravan illegal migrants to Florida, we'll reroute them to Delaware

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined "The Ingraham Angle Town Hall" in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday to break down Florida's efforts to crack down on illegal immigration. RON DESANTIS: It affects everybody. The fentanyl that's coming across the border is affecting every state in this union. That's why the number one cause of death for 18 to 45 is now fentanyl overdoses. We have money in the state budget. I don't have it yet. I'm going to get it within the next few weeks. If Biden is caravanning people into Florida … I think what you're seeing there is these are people that are getting here on their own, which is harder to do if there's a big movement of them, then you can stop at the interstate, and then you can reroute. We want to reroute to Delaware. We think that that's appropriate to be able to do that. So that's what we're going to do.
Washington Examiner

It's the illegal immigrants, stupid

When Donald Trump descended the golden escalator and began his historic ascent to the presidency, there was one issue that set him apart from every other major national figure: immigration. Former President Donald Trump understood Americans' rising alarm as millions of illegal immigrants continue to pour into our nation, decade...
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Christians who help undocumented migrants are being controlled by Satan

GOP Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed Christians who help undocumented migrants are in thrall to Satan.Speaking to the far-right Catholic activist Michael Voris, the Georgia Republican said she wanted to see moderate groups such as Catholic Relief Services that aid resettlement stripped of federal funding. "What it is, is Satan's controlling the church," Ms Greene, an evangelical Protestant, said in an interview for Mr Voris's Church Militant website. "The church is not doing its job, and it's not adhering to the teachings of Christ, and it's not adhering to what the word of God says we're supposed to...
Rolling Stone

Trump's Coup Kingpin Pushed Pennsylvania to Throw Away Thousands of 2020 Ballots

Click here to read the full article. John Eastman's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election extended well beyond authoring the infamous "coup memo" instructing Mike Pence to illegally block the Electoral College  certification on Jan. 6. The Denver Post reported on Tuesday that the former Trump lawyer also pushed Republicans in Pennsylvania to throw out thousands of absentee ballots in an effort to swing the crucial state to the former president. The revelation is part of a trove of emails the Colorado Ethics Institute obtained through a public records request from the University of Colorado, where Eastman was...
Salon

Deutsche Bank whistleblower linked to Trump probe found dead

The logo of German giant Deutsche Bank is seen on one of their branches in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on February 4, 2021 (ARMANDO BABANI/AFP via Getty Images) A whistleblower who was involved in an investigation into Donald Trump's business deals with Deutsche Bank was found dead in Los Angeles on Monday.
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney's special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney's opposition to Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill.April 26, 2022.
The Intercept

Liberals Are Celebrating a New Book on Rural Trump Voters That Falls Apart Under the Simplest Inspection

This past week, Maine Democratic state Sen. Chloe Maxmin has received glowing media attention for a new book about how to woo rural Donald Trump supporters. Maxmin, a 29-year-old first-term state senator and former member of Maine's House of Representatives, and her campaign manager, Canyon Woodward, argue in their book "Dirt Road Revival: How to Rebuild Rural Politics and Why Our Future Depends on It" that the Democratic Party has "abandoned rural communities" and given up on trying to persuade people who disagree with them. Their book tour, which has stretched from the pages of the New York Times and Teen Vogue to the studio of Bill Maher, has focused on the insights she says she gleaned in flipping a rural state Senate district.
Daily Mail

Biden 'literally destroyed security with the stroke of a pen' Rep. Katko says as Kevin McCarthy demands at Law Enforcement Memorial that the administration keeps Title 42 in place at hemorrhaging southern border

Kevin McCarthy and Representative John Katko tore into Biden's southern border policies, claiming his actions have allowed for increased crime in American cities and caused the spike in fentanyl overdose deaths. 'We'll do everything in our power to make sure Title 42 is not lifted,' the House Republican Minority Leader...
Newsweek

Newsweek

