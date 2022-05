INDIANA – Under the federal Older Americans Act of 1965, as amended, the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Aging is responsible for developing and administering a multi-year State Plan on Aging that provides goals and objectives related to assisting older residents, and their families, and caregivers. The draft of the 2023-2026 Indiana State Plan on Aging is now available for the public comment posted on the division’s public comments webpage.

