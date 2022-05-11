Ask Andrew: Are we going to bake in extreme heat this summer?

From abnormal coldness to summer-like heat, we're asking: What the heck happened to spring in Iowa?Well, you can thank warm temperatures from the southwest for our 90+ degree forecast, Roger Vachalek, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Des Moines, told Axios.State of play: A low-pressure system to the northwest of us has been pulling in warm and humid air from the south on and off this last week.It's expected to move out of the state by the end of the weekend, bringing back the more tepid May we enjoy.The intrigue: Have the clouds looked a little hazy to you? Not only are we pulling in heat, but also smoke from the wildfires in New Mexico, according to the NWS.

