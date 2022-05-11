ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Ask Andrew: Are we going to bake in extreme heat this summer?

WQAD
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOLINE, Ill. — May 2022 is already off to an incredibly warm start with a handful of broken high-temperature records and even a record for the consecutive number of 90-degree days this early in the month in jeopardy. Could this perhaps be a preview of coming attractions for the upcoming summer...

www.wqad.com

Comments / 2

Related
hoiabc.com

Strong storms possible late tomorrow

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - After another hot and humid day today, we’ll start to see some changes to our weather over the next few days. Tomorrow will still be warm, but it won’t be as hot as our recent weather. Showers and storms will be possible later in the day, some of which may be strong or severe. Additional rain chances are expected on Sunday.
PEORIA, IL
Axios Des Moines

Why is it so hot in Iowa?

From abnormal coldness to summer-like heat, we're asking: What the heck happened to spring in Iowa?Well, you can thank warm temperatures from the southwest for our 90+ degree forecast, Roger Vachalek, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Des Moines, told Axios.State of play: A low-pressure system to the northwest of us has been pulling in warm and humid air from the south on and off this last week.It's expected to move out of the state by the end of the weekend, bringing back the more tepid May we enjoy.The intrigue: Have the clouds looked a little hazy to you? Not only are we pulling in heat, but also smoke from the wildfires in New Mexico, according to the NWS.
DES MOINES, IA
I-Rock 93.5

One Rock Island School Cancels Classes Today Due to Heat

Late last night, Rock Island-Milan School officials made the decision to cancel classes at the Rock Island Center for Math & Science Thursday, anticipating the extreme heat. The school's officials made the announcement on Facebook and their website. Due to the extreme heat advisory and lack of adequate air conditioning,...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Energy#Extreme Heat#Summer Days#Temperature
AM 1490 WDBQ

PHOTOS: A Trip to Wildcat Den State Park

It’s time to do away with that cabin fever. Spring and summer is ripe for adventures; so this past weekend my family and I took a trip south to just outside of Muscatine to visit what is known as the one of the most photographed Iowa state parks. Trails wind through a variety of terrain, leading to geological formations along the trail’s sandstone bluffs. We visited the Pine Creek Grist Mill, the oldest working grist mill between the Mississippi River and the Rocky Mountains, and the Melpine one-room school house for a glimpse into Iowa’s past. Whether you’re looking to explore history or enjoy the peace and quiet of the outdoors, Wildcat Den State Park is the ideal destination. See for yourself in the pictures below and then take a day trip to enjoy.
MUSCATINE, IA
walls102.com

Keep your pets cool during the heat wave with tips from IVAR

PERU – The Illinois Valley Animal Rescue has some tips for keeping your pets cool this summer. According to the U.S National Weather Service Chicago, the hot temperatures, combined with humidity will make it feel close to 100 degrees at times for the remainder of the week. For pet owners, it’s important to stay mindful of their fur baby’s time outdoors. Illinois Valley Animal Rescue owner Chris Tomsha says if you’re going to walk your day, change the schedule to early morning hours, nighttime, or just hold off. Tomsha added that if you’re a neighbor who suspects an animal being kept outside for too long, don’t hesitate to contact authorities, it could save their life. The American Kennel Club notes some signs to watch for include heavy panting and rapid breathing, excessive drooling, dry mucous membranes, bright red gums and tongue, skin hot to the touch, and a higher heart rate. Affected dogs become hyperactive and may have difficulty maintaining balance.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
voiceofmuscatine.com

Iowa farmer says the clock is ticking

A north-central Iowa farmer says they are finally getting a break in the weather. St. Ansgar farmer Chris Edgington says they need a solid two-week window to get their crops in the ground. “The clock is definitely ticking,” he said. “It doesn’t happen overnight, and it doesn’t happen in every area all the time.”
IOWA STATE
KWQC

No Sugar Baker prepares Cheesy Taco Skillet recipe

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Jayne Jones is America’s ‘No Sugar Baker’ and author of The Cookbook of Healthy Living & No Regrets talks about her very serious health crisis which led her to champion lifestyle changes (mainly cutting sugar from her diet). In the two years since she made the changes, day the diagnosed diabetic is medication and insulin-free, has lost 60 pounds and is down four dress sizes, and feels better than ever.
DAVENPORT, IA
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Iowa

Iowa is a Midwestern U.S. state that is situated near the confluence of the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers. Iowa's landlocked landscape is incredibly diverse, with prairies, woodlands, and rolling hills. The state is also home to a number of interesting attractions, such as the Amana Colonies, the Field of Dreams movie site, and the Grotto of the Redemption. Regardless of your interests, you are sure to find something to love in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
B100

What’s Your Favorite Delicious Tenderloin? Vote For Iowa’s Best Now

A good tenderloin is one of my favorite foods. When it's done right it becomes my "go-to" meal at any given restaurant. It's hard to order anything else off of the menu when I know there's an amazing tenderloin waiting for me. If I do order something else, I usually regret it...especially if someone at the table orders a tenderloin.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Deer Become Stranded On I-74 Bridge In Quad Cities

(Moline, IL) -- A Quad Cities TV photographer captured this photo this (Tuesday) morning on the I-74 Bridge over the Mississippi River. KWQC-TV Chief Photographer Mike Ortiz says the deer clustered together and caused a bit of a traffic jam, until they managed to find their way off the bridge to an exit into Illinois.
MOLINE, IL
Herald & Review

Making waves: Visit the 10 biggest lakes in Illinois

The mercury is rising, the school year is coming to a close, and Memorial Day will soon signal the unofficial start of summer. Is the water calling your name yet?. Whether you’re into boating, fishing, swimming or just taking in the sights, Illinois has lakes to visit in all corners of the state. Here are the 10 biggest:
ILLINOIS STATE
nowdecatur.com

IDPH updates Illinois sport fish consumption advisories

May 12, 2022 – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced updated consumption advisories today for sport fish caught in Illinois waters. These changes are the result of continued sampling by the Illinois Fish Contaminant Monitoring Program (FCMP). This year, the IDPH has issued seven new site-specific methylmercury...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Kitchen Cooked no longer being made in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Central Illinois staple will no longer be made in Farmington. The announcement came from Utz Quality Foods, the parent brand of Kitchen Cooked. The Farmington facility will now be used as a full-scale sales distribution center. “As part of this, our current Farmington Associates...
FARMINGTON, IL
KWQC

Illinois and Iowa DOTs lay out 7 options for new I-80 bridge

LECLAIRE, Iowa and ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The proposed Bison Bridge project could still become a reality, but its future depends on where Iowa and Illinois state officials decide to locate the new I-80 bridge. During a public virtual meeting Wednesday afternoon, the Illinois and Iowa Departments of...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy