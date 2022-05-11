ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez reveal newborn’s name with new photos

By Shirley Gómez
 2 days ago

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez presented their newborn girl by sharing three new photos on Instagram. Rodriguez also revealed the baby’s name. “ Bella Esmeralda 💚 180422,” Rodriguez wrote alongside the snaps.

The photos come after the couple announced Bella’s twin brother had sadly died . “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” they informed through a statement. “It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.”

Bella Esmeralda

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness,“ they continued. ”We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss, and we kindly ask for privacy at this difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Days later, the soccer player and Georgina shared the moment Bella Esmeralda met her siblings Cristiano Jr ., 11, Eva , Mateo , and Alana , 4. “Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us,” Ronaldo wrote in April. “We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important, and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family.”

“Now it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world. 🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻,” he continued.

