Eaglefest opens Thursday

The past five weeks have been a continuation of a roller-coaster ride for the Chester High School Lady Jacket softball team. Weather has been a major contributing factor, with seven of 17 games rained out. Otherwise, the Jackets have won five and lost five. WEEK 4. CHS traveled to Red...
Eldorado had nine hits, but made four errors in a 17-7 loss in five innings Tuesday on the road. Brooklyn Biggerstaff led the Eagles at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a team-high two RBI and two runs scored. Piper Debose had a multiple hit game for EHS, finishing 2-for-3 with...
The Chester High School Lady YellowJackets traveled to Wood River Wednesday, May 4, to take part in their first Cahokia Conference Track and Field Meet, and finished in second place in the Illinois Division. All three divisions -- Mississippi, Illinois, and Kaskaskia -- converged at the same meet, though each...
St. Louis Rotary Club member Ralph Zuke made a pit stop in Chester last week on his 1,000-mile bike ride to raise awareness for Rotary International's ongoing fight to eradicate polio throughout the world. Zuke met with Chester Rotary Club members Wednesday, May 4, at the Chester Eagles just two...
Look for your local police, firefighters, paramedics and dispatchers at intersections Friday, May 13, as they ask drivers to "fill the boot" for Backstoppers of Randolph County. This is the new chapter's first fundraiser. Proceeds will go to Backstoppers Inc., which provides financial assistance to families of fallen and stricken first responders in 25 counties in Missouri and Illinois.
Students from several Randolph County schools attended Fifth Grade Conservation Day May 3, sponsored by the Randolph County Soil & Water Conservation District at the Randolph County State Recreation Area. The event, arranged by Cheryl Houghlan, Randolph County SWCD, featured stations where the students learned about the following conservation topics:
Two Southern Illinois residents were arrested on drug charges Friday, May 6, after a joint investigation by the Randolph County Sheriff's Office and Chester Police Department. According to police, Tracy Jany, 52, of Chester and Craig Whittington, 54, of Willisville were taken into custody Friday following a search of Jany's home on the 700 block of West Oak Street in Chester.
The Randolph County Coroner's Office and Illinois Department of Corrections are investigating the death of an inmate at Menard Correctional Center. Jesus Hernandez, 24, was pronounced dead at 6:31 p.m. April 29. The death appears to be self-inflicted, according to a release from Coroner Carlos J. Barbour. The cause of death is pending autopsy and toxicology. According to the release, no foul play is suspected, and security and staff were not compromised.
Comments / 0