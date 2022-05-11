Eaglefest opens Thursday

Look for your local police, firefighters, paramedics and dispatchers at intersections Friday, May 13, as they ask drivers to "fill the boot" for Backstoppers of Randolph County. This is the new chapter's first fundraiser. Proceeds will go to Backstoppers Inc., which provides financial assistance to families of fallen and stricken first responders in 25 counties in Missouri and Illinois.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO