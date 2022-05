The Randolph County Coroner's Office and Illinois Department of Corrections are investigating the death of an inmate at Menard Correctional Center. Jesus Hernandez, 24, was pronounced dead at 6:31 p.m. April 29. The death appears to be self-inflicted, according to a release from Coroner Carlos J. Barbour. The cause of death is pending autopsy and toxicology. According to the release, no foul play is suspected, and security and staff were not compromised.

