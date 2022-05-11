Where do we start?

When we talk about design for children, a colorful picture with large buttons and cartoon characters usually appears before our eyes. In reality, of course, things are not so simple. When creating an interface for "children," you must consider dozens of nuances: from navigation to user paths, so your result matches the characteristics of a child's perception. To create a quality solution, it is essential to understand how a child's mind works and how it differs from "adult" logic. How child interacts with a product is determined by their user experience, cognitive ability, emotional control, and other things. As a rule, children act much less predictably in any usability test than older people.

