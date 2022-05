On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management named United Rentals, Inc. URI as her pick. “I think we need to start to be careful differentiating story stocks and growth stocks,” Harrington said. “United Rentals has $24 of earnings and those are expected to grow by 33% this year. Trades at 9.6 times earnings and you get to buy 20% cheaper than what it was a month ago."

ECONOMY ・ 2 HOURS AGO