ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Chief Justice John Roberts could persuade another Supreme Court conservative to back down from overturning Roe v. Wade, legal experts say

By Oma Seddiq
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XcnSJ_0faPHsn400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PvTgk_0faPHsn400
Chief Justice John Roberts.

Leah Millis-Pool/Getty Images

  • Court watchers believe Chief Justice John Roberts is against completely reversing Roe v. Wade.
  • Roberts could persuade another conservative justice to join his narrow position on abortion rights.
  • If he did, that position would become the Supreme Court's final ruling.

Chief Justice John Roberts has infuriated conservatives before.

He's voted to uphold Obamacare, protect LGBTQ employees from discrimination, strike down a Louisiana abortion restriction, and safeguard the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy for children unauthorized to live in the US, some of the many actions that have earned him a reputation for being an unreliable ally to the conservative legal movement.

Now anti-abortion advocates are eagerly waiting for the Supreme Court's 6-3 majority to deliver them a monumental victory they've been fervently working toward for decades: overturning Roe v. Wade.

But Roberts could throw a wrench in their plans.

Court watchers widely believe that the chief justice, who has long sought to defend the Supreme Court from perceptions of partisanship, is opposed to a complete reversal of Roe, the landmark ruling that legalized abortion nationwide nearly 50 years ago.

His position puts him at odds with his five fellow conservatives on the bench, who, according to a leaked authentic draft opinion , appear ready to toss out the precedent.

"Justice Roberts is an institutionalist, and he's unlikely to want to overturn Roe v. Wade all at once," I. Glenn Cohen, a professor at Harvard Law School, told Insider, adding that the chief justice was probably in favor of "rolling it back slowly."

At the heart of the consequential case before the court lies a Mississippi law that seeks to ban abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, which contradicts the standard set in Roe permitting the procedure until viability, about 24 weeks. Mississippi has asked the nation's highest court to leave abortion decision-making up to the states and overrule Roe, along with a subsequent 1992 decision, Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which determined that states could not impose an "undue burden" on abortion.

Roberts seems to be carving out a narrow path, one that perhaps allows Mississippi's law to stand but preserves Roe's core tenet that women have the constitutional right to get an abortion, multiple news outlets reported after the leak. People familiar with the court's deliberations disclosed Roberts' thinking to The Washington Post and CNN .

"The potential bombshell on the other side is that, if it's true, Roberts is pushing to try to get a compromise on 15 weeks," Mark Kende, a professor at Drake University Law School, told Insider.

Roberts' success would depend on his ability to win over at least one other justice, a move that would dismantle the five votes required for a majority and make his opinion the final decision of the court.

That prospect is a longshot, as none of the five conservative justices appear to have changed their mind, sources told Politico in a report published Wednesday. Though their votes could possibly change, as there are still several weeks between now and when the court is expected to hand down its decision on the case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, by late June or early July.

"He only has the power of persuasion. He doesn't have any authority over any other justice that would make that justice reach a decision that the justice doesn't want to reach. He only has the power of persuasion," Keith Werhan, a professor at Tulane Law School, said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s6C6M_0faPHsn400
John Roberts.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Roberts appears split from fellow conservatives on the bench

Signs that Roberts may split from the court's conservative wing came during oral arguments for the case heard on December 1. The chief justice set himself apart through his line of questioning. He repeatedly offered a narrow view of the case, fixated on Mississippi's 15-week law rather than the state's demands to overturn Roe.

"What we have before us though is a 15-week standard," Roberts said during oral arguments.

"The thing that is at issue before us today is 15 weeks," he said again later.

At another point, Roberts moved away from a discussion on total abortion bans and asked about altering Roe's viability cutoff.

"I'd like to focus on the 15-week ban because that's not a dramatic departure from viability," he said.

The rest of the conservatives focused elsewhere. Justices Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh raised concerns about the "interests" of fetal life. Justice Amy Coney Barrett speculated about adoption. Justice Neil Gorsuch expressed doubts about Casey's "undue burden" test. Justice Clarence Thomas questioned how abortion rights were protected under the Constitution.

Then came the leaked draft opinion – a blistering rejection of Roe written by Alito – that showed additional signs that Roberts was alone in his thinking.

Following oral arguments, the justices met in a private conference to cast an initial vote on the case. Alito, Thomas, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Barrett voted in the majority to side with Mississippi and overrule Roe, according to Politico. Roberts' vote was unclear.

Supreme Court protocol goes as follows: If the chief justice votes in the majority, he assigns the opinion. If he doesn't, the most senior member in the majority, which would be Thomas in this scenario, is tasked with the responsibility. Thomas, the longest-serving member on the court, has long been a vocal opponent of Roe. It's unclear why he did not write the opinion himself.

"The fact that Justice Alito got the opinion suggests that the chief justice was not the one assigning it because he knows that Alito is like a bottle of rage, and he wouldn't have selected him for this particular opinion," Sherry Colb, a professor at Cornell Law School, told Insider.

Shaken by the leak, Roberts appeared to signal that he'd not given up on his stance.

"To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed. The work of the Court will not be affected in any way," he said in a statement hours after Politico published the draft opinion.

In a press release, the Supreme Court said that Alito's draft opinion, circulated among the justices on February 10, "does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case," leaving open the possibility that the way the justices vote could change.

"Chief Justice Roberts has tried to be a justice who looks after the institutional integrity of the court, and this has to be kind of his worst nightmare," Kende, the Drake University Law School professor, told Insider.

"I think he's going to have some leverage now," Kende added. "Maybe there is the possibility of a switch and the court trying to say, 'We're not going to get rid of this now. We're going to compromise.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=275aRg_0faPHsn400
Roberts, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, and Justice Brett Kavanaugh at President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on March 1.

Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty Images

The chief justice's lasting influence

Over his 16 years on the bench, Roberts has become an advocate for incremental decisions rather than sweeping overhauls of the law. An appointee of President George W. Bush, Roberts has a strong conservative record, joining his bloc in plenty of decisions. But he also has an independent streak and has sided with the court's liberals in some high-profile, contentious cases.

When Barrett became a justice in 2020 and cemented an expanded conservative majority, Roberts was perceived to have diminishing influence. He no longer held the swing vote in an ideologically divided court. But despite the new makeup of the court, Roberts still maneuvered to bring justices on his side in several decisions.

Last year, Kavanaugh and Barrett joined Roberts in denying a Republican-backed challenge to the Affordable Care Act. The court's two newest members also cast key votes with Roberts in another decision that narrowly supported religious groups, a limited stance that was met with frustration from the court's more conservative members.

Because of their willingness to follow the chief justice and observe judicial restraint, Kavanaugh and Barrett are widely presumed to be Roberts' targets to negotiate with in this abortion-rights case.

"There's no reason to assume Chief Justice Roberts isn't trying to persuade one member of the majority, at least, to go with him on this," Werhan, the Tulane Law School professor, said.

Still, some court watchers think any pursuit by Roberts would be doomed. President Donald Trump notably pledged on the 2016 campaign trail that if elected, he would appoint Supreme Court justices who opposed Roe. His picks — Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Barrett — each came through conservative legal networks that pushed anti-abortion agendas.

"I don't really see any of those justices jumping ship and deciding to enforce Roe," Colb, the Cornell Law School professor, said. "They've been wanting to do this for a long time."

Yet if Roberts manages to secure one vote, the result may become a splintered 4-2-3 ruling, with the court's three liberals likely in dissent. That outcome would give Roberts the opportunity to write the opinion of the court.

"Ironically, he could write an opinion, which would have the least allegiance, but it nevertheless would state the position going forward," Werhan said.

Despite plummeting public trust in the Supreme Court, Roberts has managed to remain broadly popular among Americans. A majority of Americans in a December poll by Gallup — 60% — said they approved of the way he'd handled his job. Just 40% of respondents said they supported the job the high court was doing, a record low since Gallup started its tracker 20 years ago .

Legal experts say the public's declining faith in the court concerns Roberts. And a decision overturning Roe would likely deepen criticisms about the court's legitimacy that he's tried to fend off.

"The irony is that Chief Justice Roberts used to be a real sort of champion of overruling Roe," Colb said. "And I think he's become more moderate, in part, just because of how ugly the extremity of the court is and how it has made the court fall in esteem among the public."

Roberts' approach, if adopted by the court, is destined to anger conservatives who want to see Roe entirely gutted. At the same time, changing Roe's viability mark would upset liberals, who have long fought to keep it intact.

"Casey did result in a significant cutback on abortion access," Werhan said. "Upholding the Mississippi law in Dobbs would do likewise."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 431

Kempka
4d ago

He's a Supreme Court justice, not a lobbyist at the Willard Hotel. Anyway, any conservative justice that flips at this point will completely destroy any credibility for the remainder of their tenure. Will not happen.

Reply(44)
120
River
4d ago

It's not going to happen. The criminals trying to intimidate the judges are going to make the judges more determined to overturn it. If not then there is no more law and order in the US.

Reply(9)
33
darin tir
4d ago

He is a neutral judge that's they way it suppose to work you shouldn't be political right or left

Reply(12)
37
Related
Daily Mail

Manchin and Sinema say they WON'T back killing the filibuster in a blow to Biden's call to pass an abortion law: Democratic Senators back the Senate 'safeguards' after Roe v. Wade leak and calls from Congress to act

Moderate Democrat Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are standing firm in support of the filibuster, resisting President Biden's call for Congress to codify abortion rights and calls from within their party to abolish the 60-vote hurdle. 'The filibuster is a protection of democracy,' Manchin, D-W.Va., told reporters when pressed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
Salon

Susan Collins says Brett Kavanaugh lied to her about abortion — but Josh Hawley is not buying it

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, suggested on Tuesday that Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh lied to her about their stance on abortion. Her comments come just a day after Politico published a leaked copy of the Supreme Court's initial draft majority opinion on Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that enshrined the constitutional right to abortion. The draft strongly indicates that the high court will ultimately rule against the law, rolling back decades of progressive advocacy aimed at expanding abortion across the country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tampa Bay Times

Where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since ‘Roe’ go for justice? | Column

Chief Justice John Roberts has confirmed the accuracy of a leaked document that revealed an initial majority vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. In that memo, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the 1973 case overturning restrictive state abortion laws was “egregiously wrong from the start.” So where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since that historic decision go for justice?
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
John Roberts
The Week

What the polls really say about Americans and Roe v. Wade

With the U.S. Supreme Court apparently poised to strike down Roe v. Wade (1973), pro-choicers and pro-lifers have both claimed mainstream support while denouncing their opponents as extremists. Here's everything you need to know:. What do the polls say?. Outside the Supreme Court last week, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) blamed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he would vote against a bill to provide abortion protections. That means not even a simple Senate majority will vote for it.

The West Virginia Democrat said the bill goes further than codifying Roe v. Wade. The latest: Joe Manchin opposes Democrats’ abortion rights bill the Senate is voting on Wednesday, ensuring that the legislation will not even receive a simple majority. The West Virginia Democrat, who generally supports abortion restrictions,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Right-wing media is now blaming Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court leak

If you thought the right-wing attacks on incoming Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson would end with her confirmation to the nation's highest court, you were wrong. Months after her confirmation, Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield is back to baselessly targeting Jackson. On Tuesday, he suggested that Jackson was responsible for the recent leak of the court's decision on Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Supreme Court#Justice Kavanaugh#Chief Justice Roberts#The Supreme Court#Lgbtq
Daily Mail

Kyrsten Sinema 'boasted' about using her cleavage to persuade 'uptight' Republican lawmakers: Democratic senator's 'coaxing' and Trump's belief that he expected to be reinstated in August 2021 revealed in new book

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has confounded Democrats over budget talks – even while boasting about using her cleavage to reel in 'uptight' Republicans, according to a new book. Sinema, a weight-lifter and fitness buff, regularly draws attention in the buttoned-down Senate hallways with her eclectic fashion choices. But she has...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Salon

It looks more and more like the Supreme Court leak came from the right

Pro-life demonstrators protest outside of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC on November 1, 2021. The Supreme Court is set to hear challenges to Texas' restrictive abortion laws. - The conservative-majority US Supreme Court hears challenges on Monday to the most restrictive law passed since abortion was made a constitutional right nearly 50 years ago -- a Texas bill that bans a woman from terminating a pregnancy after six weeks. (Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Business Insider

493K+
Followers
31K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy