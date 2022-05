Roller coasters at Elitch's can be a ton of exhilarating fun, but little kids aren't allowed on them. How about building a coaster for your kids in your backyard, instead?. It's hard to imagine how much fun this little guy is having on the roller coaster his Dad built for him in the backyard of their home in Brighton. I'm a sucker for little kids with glasses (since I've worn them since I was 5 years old), and West is sure to keep his glasses on as he reaches speeds of almost 3 miles an hour.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO