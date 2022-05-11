ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terra (LUNA) Sees $106M In Liquidations With 97% Crash As UST Collapses To Below 40 Cents

By Adrian Zmudzinski
 1 day ago
Terra LUNA/USD and its native stablecoin TerraUSD UST/USD brought each other down in a cryptocurrency market catastrophe that would not be easy to forget. What Happened: Market data shows that Terra's price fell by over 97% from Wednesday's intraday high of $33.2 down to a low of $0.8755, before correcting to...

Benzinga

Buying Bitcoin Dip: Tron Founder Justin Sun Follows El Salvador's Nayib Bukele To Load Up 500 BTC

El Salvador's president Nayib Bukele decided to buy the Bitcoin BTC/USD dip and acquire 500 BTC, setting an example that was followed by another prominent industry figure. What Happened: In a Tuesday tweet, Tron TRX/USD founder Justin Sun wrote that the Tron decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) reserve "echoed" El Salvador's president's decision and acquired 500 BTC at an average price of $31,031 for a total of $15.5 million. The Tron DAO Reserve explained that the measure aims "to safeguard the overall blockchain industry and crypto market."
The Independent

Bitcoin price crash – live: BTC tumbles below $30k as El Salvador ‘buys the dip’

Four straight days of tumbling prices has seen bitcoin fall to its lowest price since July 2021.The price crash has coincided with a downturn in the broader financial markets, which has rippled across to other leading cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL).The overall crypto market is now worth less than $1.5 trillion, down by more than half its all-time high last November.Analysts appear divided over whether the latest collapse is part of a longer-term bear trend, or just a temporary dip in what has been an exceptionally bumpy year for bitcoin.Falling below $30,000 on Tuesday morning leaves bitcoin on the precipice of a key support level, which experts say could prove an important testing ground for BTC and its future price trajectory.You can follow all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions for bitcoin and the rest of the crypto market right here.
The Independent

Ethereum price drops dramatically as bitcoin and other cryptocurrency hit by major crash

The price of ethereum has dropped dramatically amid a major crash in the cryptocurrency market.Ethereum, the second biggest digital coin, was hardest hit among the major cryptocurrencies. It has lost more than 20 per cent in the last 24 hours, with its price dropping below the $2,000 mark that is held as a milestone.But ethereum was far from alone in suffering bad fortunes. Bitcoin has dropped 12.5 per cent over the last 24 hours, taking it to $26,653 – well below the $30,000 mark that was seen as an important psychological support.Those difficulties have led the market to drop almost 17...
dailyhodl.com

Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Warns ‘Everything Bust’ Is Coming, Says Gold, Silver and Bitcoin Will Far Outperform US Dollar

Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki believes the US may be spiraling toward another crash and a great depression. According to Kiyosaki, the world’s mounting debts and the geopolitical tension between Russia and Ukraine could jumpstart a major economic downturn. “EVERYTHING BUBBLE turning into EVERYTHING BUST. Could this...
Fortune

Mark Cuban says he never owned Terra’s ‘stablecoin’ or its Luna token and ‘turned down’ Anchor. ‘You look to see if it’s a sustainable product’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Terra blockchain briefly halted on Thursday after its so-called stablecoin, TerraUSD (UST), crashed far below its $1 peg and its token Luna completely unraveled to less than 1 cent.
Vice

‘It's a Bloodbath’: The Crypto Crash Is Real

Volatility is the bread and butter of the cryptocurrency market. But these days it’s in absolute shambles as Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency that the rest of crypto market tends to tailgate, keeps plummeting partly because it’s heavily correlated to the stock market—also in shambles—and partly because a long-feared crypto timebomb called Terra-Luna has just exploded.
Fortune

Stablecoins Terra and Tether depegged from the dollar, leaving analysts wondering if this marks a ‘Lehman’ moment for crypto

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The collapse of the cryptocurrency “stablecoin” TerraUSD, also known as UST, is evoking fearful comparisons to the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, as some analysts wonder whether the entire crypto ecosystem could be at risk of imploding.
dailyhodl.com

Whales Are Quiety Accumulating ApeCoin, Loopring and Five Additional Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to WhaleStats

Ethereum’s richest bagholders have been shuffling their altcoin stacks as ETH and the overall crypto markets teeter. According to data from whale-monitoring platform WhaleStats, Apecoin (APE), a token airdropped to members of the Bored Ape Yacht Club non-fungible token (NFT) community, is the most purchased altcoin among the biggest Ethereum whales at time of writing, excluding stablecoins and ETH itself.
cryptoslate.com

Terra founder reportedly has link to failed stablecoin, Basis Cash

A former Terra Labs employee has reportedly revealed that Terra co-founder Do Kwon was one of the creators of Basis Cash. This algorithmic stablecoin failed last year, a Coindesk report has revealed. Citing a former engineer at Terraform Labs, Hyungsuk Kang, the report stated that Basis Cash was, in fact,...
Benzinga

Is Dogecoin Worth Buying On Crash?

Dogecoin DOGE/USD is crashing alongside the wider cryptocurrency market, down 21.7% at 9 cents at the time of writing. The meme coin is down about 88% from its all-time high of $0.7376 reached in May last year. Prominent cryptocurrency analyst Kaleo still doesn't see the current levels as attractive. "DOGE...
protocol.com

The crypto crash, explained

Good morning! The stock market is tanking and crypto, which has been on a meteoric rise, has seen its gains wiped out what feels like overnight. Maybe WAGMI and HODL aren’t gonna cut it anymore. I’m Owen Thomas, and I think of myself less as a no-coiner and more as a d’oh-coiner.
