Ready Bear: The Cute Koala Stud Heading for Date With Swiss Miss

Zookeepers have shared the “exciting” moment two rare Andean bear cubs took their first wary steps outside.The four-month-old cubs explored their new habitat at Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm in Wraxall, Somerset.Although the small bears were wary at first, they were soon bounding around and exploring their surroundings, under the watchful eye of their mother, Madidi.“It’s exciting to see them out and to be at a point where the public can finally see them,” keeper Chris Wilkinson said.“We are very happy with their growth and development.”There are thought to be fewer than 10,000 Andean bears, also known as spectacled bears, in...

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO