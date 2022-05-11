ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Robert Beal makes Georgia football pass rush an underrated strength in 2022

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S7nns_0faPHGgo00
Robert Beal Georgia outside linebacker Robert Beal Jr. (33) during the Bulldogs game against Vanderbilt at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh)

Georgia football lost a lot from its 2021 defense. Gone are three defensive linemen who went in the first round of the draft. Three inside linebackers were drafted as well. Safety Lewis Cine went in the first round and cornerback Derion Kendrick came off the board in the sixth.

Much will be made about how Georgia goes about replacing all that lost production. But one thing Georgia did not lose to the draft though was its top pass rusher from last season.

That would be Robert Beal.

Beal finished the season strong, picking up 5.0 sacks in Georgia’s final six games of the season to give him a team-best 6.5 sacks. He notched a sack in games against both Alabama and Michigan in the College Football Playoff last season.

What’s more is that since Kirby Smart became the program’s head coach prior to the 2016 season, only Azeez Ojulari in 2020 and D’Andre Walker in 2017 had more sacks in a single season.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

What Brock Bowers can and should learn from George Pickens’ Georgia football career

Brock Bowers was sensational last season. He was so good that sensational might not even be a strong enough adjective to describe his freshman season. He set the school record for touchdown catches with 13. His 56 receptions were the most by a Georgia player since Kirby Smart. The same goes for his 882 receiving yards. He was a First Team All-American and won multiple Freshman of the Year awards.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Georgia Baseball Falls to Number One Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Georgia star Cole Tate was right on time Thursday night, but the rest of the Bulldogs’ batting order simply couldn’t catch up to Tennessee pitching. The No. 1-ranked Vols (44-6, 21-4 SEC) scored a 5-2 win over the No. 22-ranked Bulldogs (32-17, 13-12) on Thursday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
KNOXVILLE, TN
landgrantholyland.com

Buckeyes stay busy on the recruiting trail as they offer a pair of Georgia natives

In-season, out-of-season, it really doesn’t matter. Ohio State is recruiting their tails off and not showing any signs of stopping. This coaching staff has been non-stop when it comes to evaluating top new talent, and the same is true for their efforts in courting the 2023 and 2024 top targets on their board. Landing the nation’s best player in the 2024 class earlier this week thanks to the commitment of Dylan Raiola, it looks as if that’s just the beginning of how well the rest of this spring and into summer can go for the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
State
Alabama State
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia guard withdraws from transfer portal to stay with Bulldogs

After a month of having his name in the NCAA transfer portal, Jaxon Etter has decided to withdraw and remain at Georgia. The Bulldog guard shared the news Wednesday on social media. Etter thanked new UGA coach Mike White for the opportunity to remain with the team after exploring his...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

James Smith: Nation’s No. 2 DL talks up Alabama, Georgia and the rest of his big recruiting decision

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- James Smith. Very common name. Yet a very uncommon frame, game and a real thinking man’s mindset. That’s a good window into the world of James Smith. “That’s just how it is,” he said. “Every coach that talks to me just be saying ‘You don’t look like the type to have a name like James Smith’ and it seems like something totally different.
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
WSB Radio

Rams to host Bills to open NFL season; Broncos at Seattle

To the Super Bowl winner goes the spoils of opening the entire schedule at home. So the Los Angeles Rams will host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, Sept. 8, to begin the 2022 season. It's a juicy matchup of the team generally considered the title favorite by oddsmakers in...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football
Thrillist

The 14 Best BBQ Joints in Atlanta, According to Local Experts

The first time Steve Hartsock, owner of Socks’ Love Barbecue in Cumming, had brisket was at Fox Bros. Bar B-Q a little over 10 years ago. “I was introduced to a whole new style, a whole new realm of barbecue,” he says. “I didn't really get to experience brisket or anything much outside of pork until I moved to Atlanta [from Columbus, Georgia].”
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Sources: Hyundai to set $7B US plant during Biden Asia visit

ATLANTA — (AP) — South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Group is expected to announce next week that it’s building a massive electric vehicle plant near Savannah, Georgia, according to a U.S. official familiar with the anticipated announcement. Hyundai is finalizing those plans as President Joe Biden is...
ATLANTA, GA
Red and Black

Former Georgia wide receiver charged with murder

The Offices of the United States Attorneys announced on May 11 that a federal grand jury returned a four-count indictment charging Philadelphia resident and former Georgia football wide receiver Akhil Crumpton with murder, attempted robbery and firearms charges. Crumpton’s arrest stems from connection to the murder of a 23-year-old gas...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

Ludacris Receives Degree From Georgia State University; Buys Himself A Private Jet

On May 4, Ludacris received an honorary degree from Georgia State University, a public college located in Atlanta, Georgia. The 44-year-old got his Bachelor of Science in Music Management. He attended GSU back in 1998 but left to pursue his music career-- which paid off, as he is still one of the most notable rappers in the industry.
ATLANTA, GA
WABE

University: Georgia drug search intimidated Black athletes

The president of a historically Black college accused sheriff’s deputies in Georgia of intimidating and humiliating the school women’s lacrosse team when deputies pulled over the athletes’ bus and searched it for drugs. Delaware State University President Tony Allen said he’s “incensed” by the April 20 traffic...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
36K+
Followers
69K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy