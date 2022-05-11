ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Brooks Koepka has withdrawn from the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson

By Riley Hamel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hdq75_0faPH0eR00
Photo by Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been over a month since we’ve seen four-time major champion Brooks Koepka on the PGA Tour — a missed cut at the Masters — and that trend will continue this week.

The 32-year-old has withdrawn from the AT&T Byron Nelson, an event being held at TPC Craig Ranch outside Dallas, Texas. Koepka played in this tournament last season, the first time Craig Ranch was the host venue, and he missed the weekend.

The year 2022 has been a roller coaster for Koepka. In nine events this calendar year, he’s missed four cuts while also cashing in four top 20s.

The 8-time Tour winner is still in the field for next week’s PGA Championship, a major that Koepka has won twice (2018, ’19).

No reason was given for the withdrawal.

Byron Nelson: Thursday tee times | PGA Tour Live streaming on ESPN+

Brian Harman, who’s coming off a solid performance at the Wells Fargo Championship where he tied for ninth, withdrew from the event Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler and more PGA Tour pros react to denied requests to play LIV Golf Invitational Series event in London

When the PGA Tour sent an email to its membership late Tuesday informing players that it had denied requests for a conflicting-event release to play in the LIV Golf Invitational Series inaugural event in London the same week as the Tour’s RBC Canadian Open, it was bound to become a topic of conversation at this week’s AT&T Byron Nelson.
GOLF
The Spun

Tony Kornheiser Reacts To Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson Speculation

Both Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are included in the field for this month's PGA Championship. Obviously, they both bring plenty of buzz to the course with them. While Woods is unquestionably the bigger name, ESPN's Tony Kornheiser thinks there's more potential intrigue surrounding Mickelson appearing at Southern Hills. He...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
GolfWRX

2022 AT&T Byron Nelson: Outright Betting Picks

As anticipation mounts for the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills, we make one final pit stop at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, to play the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson. Last year was the first time the tournament was held at TPC Craig Ranch. The prior two editions of the AT&T Byron Nelson were played at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas.
MCKINNEY, TX
The Spun

Jim Nantz Makes His Opinion On Phil Mickelson Very Clear

Phil Mickelson is currently listed in the field for the PGA Championship, though it's unclear if the legendary golfer will make his return. Earlier this year, Mickelson found himself in hot water for his comments on the Saudi tour. He withdrew from The Masters and has not played professionally in months.
GOLF
The Spun

Greg Norman Has Strong Message For PGA Tour After Latest Decision

Earlier this afternoon, the PGA Tour made an official decision on the upcoming LIV Golf invitational to be played in London next month. According to Golfweek's Eamon Lynch, players who requested permission to compete were informed today they will NOT be allowed to play in the event. It's a departure from how the Tour usually approaches these types of events.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T#The Pga Tour#The 8 Time Tour#Espn#Pga Tour Communications
The Spun

PGA Tour Reportedly Makes Decision On Allowing Players To Play LIV Golf Event

The PGA Tour has denied members permission to compete in the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Invitational event in London next month. According to Golfweek's Eamon Lynch, players who requested permission to compete were informed of the Tour's decision on Tuesday afternoon. Golfers are typically granted releases for oversea events, but Lynch wrote that this case likely received a different ruling because LIV Golf "is effectively part of a rival series."
GOLF
FanSided

AT&T Byron Nelson expert picks, best bets for PGA Tour golf this week

Breaking down the AT&T Byron Nelson odds for this week’s PGA Tour expert picks and best bets one week ahead of the PGA Championship. Though it feels like The Masters was just yesterday, we’re one week out from the second major championship of the golf season. But first, we make a trip to TPC Craig Ranch for one of the most historic events on the PGA Tour, the AT&T Byron Nelson. And we’re coming into this after our PGA Tour expert picks were a bit hot last week.
GOLF
GolfWRX

PGA Chief worried about potential Phil Mickelson ‘circus’ at Southern Hills

Not that long ago, the prospect of old rivals and golfing legends Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson appearing at Southern Hills 2022 was a dream scenario. With just eight days to go till the first tee-off, those dreams are turning into a bit of a nightmare for the CEO of PGA of America, Seth Waugh, who hopes to resolve any troublesome questions that are bound to be hurled at Mickelson, the defending champion.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Digest

Max Homa’s ode to Golf Twitter, Phil Mickelson’s staggering (reported) gambling losses and golf couples play Kentucky Derby dress up

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we’re sad to say that once again we didn’t win a Pulitzer. Not for our Royal Wedding coverage. Not for our parody golf songs. Not for our service journalism on great (media center) snacks. And not even for reporting on Pat Perez’s $8,000 toilet. Seriously, what more does the Pulitzer board want from us?! Oh, well. There’s always next year. In the meantime, here’s what else has us talking.
GOLF
FOX Sports

Masters champ Scheffler joins Spieth as Nelson hometown star

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Jordan Spieth remembers coming to his hometown Byron Nelson a few weeks after winning the Masters for his first major seven years ago. Now the three-time major champion will get to watch Scottie Scheffler do the same thing Thursday in their pairing Thursday at TPC Craig Ranch, the second-year home of the Nelson.
MCKINNEY, TX
numberfire.com

PGA Betting Guide for the AT&T Byron Nelson

Picking winners of a golf tournament is hard. Doing it consistently is downright impossible. But finding value is something all bettors must practice in order to give themselves the best chance to make hay when the day finally comes that they ping a champion. Below, we will cover the best...
GOLF
WSB Radio

Munoz shoots 60 at Byron Nelson, record 2nd this season

McKINNEY, Texas — (AP) — Sebastian Munoz was standing in the middle of the fairway on the 18th hole thinking about his shot at a 59 in the first round of the Byron Nelson. After missing the green, he became the first player in PGA Tour history with two rounds of 60 in the same season.
MCKINNEY, TX
CBS DFW

What made Byron Nelson larger than life

MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Byron Nelson will always be regarded as one of the greatest golfers who ever lived. He's also part of the rich history of the sport in North Texas.  Born near Waxahachie, he became known for once winning 11 consecutive PGA tournaments in 1945; 18 of the 30 tournaments he played in that year. Both of those marks are still records to this day. That, along with his five major tournament championships, earned him the name Lord Byron.  In 1968, Nelson lent his name to the Byron Nelson Golf Classic in Dallas. It became the first regularly held PGA Tour event to be named for a professional golfer and it's been known as the Nelson since.  In September 2006, Byron Nelson passed away in Roanoke Texas at the age of 94. The iconic statue of Lord Byron still sits at the TPC Four Seasons in Las Colinas, even though the tournament's home has moved to two different locations since. First, it relocated to Trinity Forest golf club in Dallas. And now, at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney.
MCKINNEY, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

108K+
Followers
154K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy