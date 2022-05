BANNER ELK — Banner Elk Town Council met on Monday, May 9, to discuss rezoning efforts and opportunities for town advancements in the interest of residents. A public hearing was held that focused on a rezoning request from the Banner Elk Fire Department. The department purchased a property with plans to build a new station and rezone the land to the Civic Zoning District, based on the current zoning of the station property. After further review, the staff agreed that rezoning as a Government-Office District would be more appropriate. The council voted unanimously to grant G-O zoning.

BANNER ELK, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO