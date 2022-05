It’s hard to keep secrets about food these days. I’ve mentioned this in this space before, but I’m regularly amused when people ask about ‘hidden gems’ and ‘off of the beaten path’ spots. Social media makes it hard for those to really exist anymore. When a new spot opens and it is very good, word will travel very quickly. The path will become beaten in short order.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO