Kentucky State

Aaron Raitiere Tries to Just Keep Breathing on the Existential ‘Worst I Ever Had’

By Jon Freeman
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAaron Raitiere excels at writing the kind of country songs that blend a biting sense of humor with a little something extra, like the righteous indignation of Caylee Hammack’s spiky “Just Friends” or the winking desire of Maren Morris’ “Tall Guys.” The Kentucky singer-songwriter brings all of this to the fore...

