This list is based on prior customer reviews. The SolFood Kitchen is a small restaurant with a great location in Augusta. They serve awesome vegan and vegetarian food that everyone can enjoy. The staff are very friendly and the atmosphere is relaxing and informal. The SolFood Kitchen has a wide range of options, from barbecue sandwiches to salads, and everything tastes great. Their prices are reasonable, the portions are generous and the service is fast. If you're looking for good vegetarian or vegan food in Augusta, this is definitely the place to go.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO