ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Check out these History Scavenger Hunts with the Augusta Museum of History

WRDW-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHow to stay on track with...

www.wrdw.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRDW-TV

Restoring the De L’aigle House ‘is like a dream come true’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a house packed full of history right near downtown Augusta on Greene Street. The De L’aigle House has sat empty for almost 10 years. Well, except for a friendly ghost who supposedly still lives there. Now the building is re-opening as an antique...
AUGUSTA, GA
WSAV News 3

What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Spring is in full swing and that means there’s plenty to do in Savannah while the weather is still tolerable. Here are some events this weekend that might interest you as you look for ways to get out on the town. Backyard Birding When: Friday, May 13 at 11 a.m. Where: […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WRDW-TV

National Train Day: City of Aiken celebrates railroad history

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - National Train Day is coming up, and the city of Aiken is celebrating. They’re hosting an event on Saturday with rides, games, and live music. The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s about more than just having fun. Trains also hold an important spot in Aiken’s history.
AIKEN, SC
WJBF.com

Out There…Somewhere: Sawdust, Georgia too wild to name

Harlem, Ga (WJBF) – Long before Oliver Hardy was here, heck…long before even the town was here, Harlem had a whole different handle. “I’ve been in Harlem thirty plus years, I didn’t know that,” said Rick Salley. At the museum, Harlem’s history is on display,...
HARLEM, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Entertainment
Local
Georgia Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scavenger#Fitness#Nutrition
eatitandlikeit.com

Savannah’s Secret Steakhouse

It’s hard to keep secrets about food these days. I’ve mentioned this in this space before, but I’m regularly amused when people ask about ‘hidden gems’ and ‘off of the beaten path’ spots. Social media makes it hard for those to really exist anymore. When a new spot opens and it is very good, word will travel very quickly. The path will become beaten in short order.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJBF

Dave & Buster’s Hiring Ahead of June Opening

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Dave & Buster’s will open its fifth Georgia location at the Village at Riverwatch in Augusta, GA in late June 2022. They see it as Augusta’s next hot spot to eat, drink, play and are planning to hire 170 passionate individuals to join the fun and exciting work environment. Applications are […]
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
wtoc.com

Sugar Shack for sale

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s one of the most popular stops for visitors of Tybee Island. But after more than five decades the Sugar Shack is preparing to say goodbye. “We’re not a fancy place, we’re not a fancy five-star dining establishment,” says Sugar Shack co-owner Russell Grosse.
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
southgatv.com

The shelter is full and dogs are in danger!

CORDELE, GA — Ebony and Ivory are the cutest 3 month old pups living at the Friends of Cordele Animal Shelter. They are very playful mixed breed pups who are at the perfect age to be trained. They both weigh in at 20 pounds and are the perfect size for indoor companions.
CORDELE, GA
WRDW-TV

South Carolina earthquakes aren’t likely to stop anytime soon

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The Elgin area is seeing another swarm of earthquakes this week – at least seven so far. Prepare to feel a few more. A 3.29-magnitude shake woke people up Monday night in Elgin, in Kershaw County. People felt the tremors from the Georgia-South Carolina state line all the way to Rock Hill. There have been six more since then, plus North Carolina felt an earthquake Wednesday morning.
ELGIN, SC
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Augusta, Georgia

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The SolFood Kitchen is a small restaurant with a great location in Augusta. They serve awesome vegan and vegetarian food that everyone can enjoy. The staff are very friendly and the atmosphere is relaxing and informal. The SolFood Kitchen has a wide range of options, from barbecue sandwiches to salads, and everything tastes great. Their prices are reasonable, the portions are generous and the service is fast. If you're looking for good vegetarian or vegan food in Augusta, this is definitely the place to go.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Boys & Girls Clubs gearing up for summer meal program

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The name of a Boys & Girls Clubs program may be different this year, but the goal is the same: that no child go hungry. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta is participating in Happy Helpings, Georgia’s summer food service program. Meals will be provided to all eligible children free of charge.
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy