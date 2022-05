The race for Kern County Board Supervisor in District 2 covers one of the largest areas on the board of supervisors map.

Incumbent District 2 Supervisor Zack Scrivner discusses with 23ABC top issues including the dismissal of a lawsuit seeking to overturn a ban on fracking and balancing renewable energy and oil sources in the county.

Kern County Board of Supervisors District 2 candidate: Incumbent Zack Scrivner