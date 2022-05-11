ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates' Jake Marisnick: Requires surgery

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Marisnick sustained a UCL injury in his left thumb and will require surgery, Jake Crouse of MLB.com...

www.cbssports.com

Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers got trolled so hard by Pirates after game

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the team to beat in baseball this year, so you can’t blame teams for flexing a bit when they do just that. The Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Dodgers on Wednesday by the final of 5-3. It was a tight game down the stretch as the Dodgers tied the game at 3 runs apiece in the seventh inning and loaded the bases threatening to take the lead. Pirates reliever Wil Crowe got out of it though with two big outs, and Pittsburgh eventually rallied for two more runs to win the game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto absent from Dodgers lineup Tuesday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Bryse Wilson and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Edwin Rios is replacing Alberto in the lineup to play designated hitter and bat seventh. Justin Turner is shifting to third base in place of Alberto and hitting fifth. Rios hit a solo home run in his only at-bat in Monday's loss to the Pirates.
LOS ANGELES, CA
UPI News

Brewers' Christian Yelich ties MLB record with third career cycle vs. Reds

May 12 (UPI) -- SuperVeteran outfielder Christian Yelich tied an MLB record with his third-career cycle in a Milwaukee Brewers loss to the Cincinnati Reds. The two-time All-Star went 4 for 5 with three RBIs in the 14-11 setback Wednesday at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. He increased his season average from .234 to .259 with the single, double, triple and home run performance.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Jacob Stallings catching for Marlins on Wednesday

Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Stallings will catch for right-hander Sandy Alcantara on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Merrill Kelly and Arizona. Payton Henry returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Stallings for 8.1 FanDuel points on...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Watch: Pirates pitcher was stunned after being denied on obvious strike

A badly-blown call by an umpire left Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Wil Crowe absolutely stunned on Wednesday. The Pirates beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 to take two of three in the series. Crowe was summoned to pitch in the top of the seventh inning with the game tied 3-3. Crowe was facing Trea Turner with a runner on third and one out. He threw a 1-0 breaking ball for what should have been a strike, but umpire Jansen Visconti somehow missed the call.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryce Harper: Homers, drives in three

Harper went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Thursday's 9-7 victory versus the Dodgers. It was announced Thursday that Harper has a small tear in his UCL and won't be able to play the field for the foreseeable future, but the injury didn't seem to affect him at the plate Thursday. The veteran put the Phillies on the board with a solo shot to right field in the first inning and drove in two more runs before the contest was over. Harper has enjoyed a strong start to the month of May, slashing .325/.349/.725 with four homers, four doubles, eight RBI and three stolen bases through 10 games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Rangers' Dennis Santana: Allows unearned run

Santana allowed an unearned run on one walk over one inning during Wednesday's 8-2 loss to the Royals. The run may have been unearned, but the blame falls directly on Santana, whose throwing error and wild pitch allowed Whit Merrifield to reach third base with none out. The reliever has been effective for the Rangers with just one earned run allowed over eight innings (1.13 ERA, 0.62 WHIP) and five holds. Working against those results are his BABIP (.125), FIP (3.37) and xERA (2.83), which indicate a correction is coming.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

Phillies' Johan Camargo: Swats homer in victory

Camargo went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in a 9-7 win against the Dodgers on Thursday. Camargo gave the Phillies a four-run lead with a two-run homer to left field in the second inning, and he produced another run with a sacrifice fly in the fourth. The long ball was the third of the campaign for the veteran and marked just his third hit over his past 12 games. Over the cold stretch, Camargo is slashing .091/.162/.273 with two homers and five RBI.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Angels' Aaron Loup: Tagged with loss Wednesday

Loup (0-2) took the loss against Tampa Bay on Wednesday, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits over one inning. He struck out two. The Angels battled back to tie the game in the eighth inning, and they turned to Loup when the contest went into extra frames. The southpaw immediately served up a double to Vidal Brujan that brought home the designated runner, and Brujan came around to score two batters later on a single by Harold Ramirez. This was a rare poor performance by Loup, who has posted a 1.93 ERA, 0.57 WHIP and 15:2 K:BB while notching six holds over 14 innings on the season.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Tommy Pham: Two RBI, two runs in slugfest

Pham went 3-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and two runs during Wednesday's 14-11 win over Milwaukee. Pham was hitless in four of his past five games but was one of five Cincinnati players to collect multiple hits Wednesday. The 34-year-old has a .245/.358/.412 slash line with four home runs, 11 RBI, 20 runs and two stolen bases through 29 games.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Reds play the Pirates leading series 1-0

LINE: Pirates -118, Reds -102; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates leading the series 1-0. Pittsburgh has a 7-9 record in home games and a 13-18 record overall. The Pirates have an 11-4 record in games when they out-hit their opponents. Cincinnati is...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Homers, steals base in big effort

Merrifield went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, four total runs and a stolen base in a win over the Rangers on Wednesday. Merrifield has struggled so much this season that he was dropped to the eighth spot in the order Tuesday. He responded with a single and an RBI in his first game in that position, then broke through Wednesday with his first three-hit game and first long ball of the campaign. Merrifield also notched his first stolen base since April 14. The second baseman hasn't hit any lower than .277 in any of his six big-league campaigns, so it stands to reason that he'll break out of his early-season funk at some point. His performance Wednesday may very well be the spark that gets him going.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: On bench Wednesday

Tsutsugo will take a seat in Wednesday's series finale against the Dodgers. Tsutsugo will be on the bench Wednesday after starting three straight games, going 2-for-10 with a double and two RBI over that stretch. Michael Chavis will draw the start at first base and bat fifth as the Pirates try to take the series from Dodgers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Athletics' James Kaprielian: Limits damage

Kaprielian allowed two earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out one across five innings Thursday against Detroit. He did not factor into the decision. Kaprielian held the Tigers scoreless through four innings but faltered in the fifth frame by allowing a single, walk and double to consecutive batters. He otherwise effectively limited damage by inducing eight groundball outs, though he had only seven swinging strikes on 75 pitches. After being hit hard in his first outing, Kaprielian has allowed only four earned runs across his last 10.2 innings. However, to maintain that success, he'll need to improve upon his current 10:9 K:BB.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Mets' Taijuan Walker: Shuts down Nats

Walker (1-0) allowed three hits and one walk while striking out one across seven shutout innings to earn the win Thursday against the Nationals. Walker bounced back after getting crushed by the Phillies in his last outing to tally his first win of the season. He induced only six swinging strikes across 85 pitches, but he limited the Nationals to one extra-base hit to stay out of trouble throughout his start. Walker has now allowed no earned runs in three of his four appearances this season -- the first was cut short by a shoulder issue -- and he now owns a 3.00 ERA across 18 innings. Enthusiasm about his surface stats should be tempered, as he's maintained only an 8:5 K:BB in that span.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Royals' Joel Payamps: Takes win as bulk reliever

Payamps (1-1) pitched three scoreless innings against Texas on Wednesday, allowing two hits and no walks while striking out five to earn the win. Kansas City deployed seven pitchers in the bullpen game, with Payamps entering in the third inning behind opener Gabe Speier. Payamps handled the most innings among the Royals' pitchers, throwing 39 pitches (26 of which were strikes) over three frames to pick up the win. The right-hander has posted a 2.08 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 11:3 K:BB across 13 innings on the season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Dehydration causes exit

Rojas was removed from Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks due to dehydration, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Rojas went 1-for-4 before being pulled for a pinch hitter during the ninth inning. He'll have Thursday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery and should be available for Friday's series opener versus Milwaukee.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Edwin Rios: Belts third homer

Rios went 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Tuesday's 11-1 win over the Pirates. He took Beau Sulser deep in the seventh inning for a two-run shot, capping the scoring on the night for the Dodgers. It was Rios' first start since April 27, and despite a .310/.333/.621 slash line in 30 plate appearances with three homers, the 28-year-old will likely continue to struggle to earn consistent playing time in a loaded lineup.
LOS ANGELES, CA

