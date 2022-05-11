ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Takes seat for day game

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Moncada is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians. The White Sox and Guardians are wrapping...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Tony La Russa Comments On A Horrific White Sox Loss

The Chicago White Sox had everything in control last night as they entered the top of the ninth inning ahead of the Cleveland Guardians by a score of 8-2. But the Guardians rallied and flipped the script with Josh Naylor‘s two-homer, eight-RBI game, ultimately winning the game by a final of 12-9 and handing the White Sox their toughest loss of the season to this point.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Trent Grisham batting eighth for Padres on Wednesday

San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Grisham will start in center field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Keegan Thompson and the Cubs. Jose Azocar moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Grisham for 10.4 FanDuel points...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KEYT

Cubs SS Hoerner leaves game after colliding with umpire

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner has exited a game against the San Diego Padres with a sore right ankle an inning after colliding with second base umpire Dan Iassogna in center field. Hoerner was on the ground in pain after the collision in the first inning and was tended to by a trainer. He stayed in the game and batted in the second, striking out. He was replaced in the bottom half of the inning by Ildemaro Vargas. Hoerner was running out to take the throw from Jason Heyward after Jurickson Profar hit a flyball over the center fielder’s head for a triple when the collision occurred.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Padres' Austin Nola sitting on Wednesday

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Nola will move to the bench on Wednesday with Jorge Alfaro catching for right-hander Nick Martinez. Alfaro will bat ninth versus right-hander Keegan Thompson and the Cubs. numberFire's models project Alfaro...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Chicago

White Sox game against Cleveland Guardians postponed after positive COVID cases

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Wednesday's White Sox game against the Cleveland Guardians has been postponed after multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Cleveland Guardians organization. The game has been postponed to allow for continued testing and contact tracing. No word yet on when the game will be rescheduled. Major League Baseball will provide a schedule update when it becomes available. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Heads out on rehab assignment

Vaughn (hand) is scheduled to report to Triple-A Charlotte to begin a rehab assignment Wednesday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Vaughn recently received a cortisone shot for the bruised right hand that resulted in his placement on the 10-day injured list last week, and the injection apparently had the desired effect. Manager Tony La Russa said Vaughn will play a couple games in Charlotte, and if all goes well, he could come off the IL as soon as Friday.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

White Sox and Guardians meet to decide series winner

LINE: White Sox -146, Guardians +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Both the Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Guardians are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday. Chicago has gone 8-7 in home games and 13-14 overall. The White Sox have gone 4-9 in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Heat-76ers: Shelved sniper Duncan Robinson is a hot topic, but cold shooting is only one of Miami's issues

If you want to make a case that Duncan Robinson deserves playing time, you could start with the Miami Heat's first shot in Game 4 of their second-round series. In an effort to get Kyle Lowry going and exploit the Philadelphia 76ers' drop coverage, they run him off a down screen into a dribble-handoff with Bam Adebayo, but Lowry back-rims the open 3:
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Dylan Cease: Fans 11 but allows six runs

Cease did not factor in the decision against the Yankees on Thursday, hurling four innings during which he gave up six runs on six hits and two walks while striking out 11. Cease racked up an impressive 20 swinging strikes among his 90 pitches and tied his season high with 11 punchouts, but he also surrendered his most runs of the campaign thus far. He was victimized by a pair of Giancarlo Stanton homers in the contest that accounted for four of the six runs against him. The right-hander had been excellent at keeping the ball in the park prior to Thursday, allowing just one homer over his first six starts. Despite the tough outing, Cease has been a solid fantasy asset this season, tying for the league lead with 58 strikeouts while posting a 3.55 ERA over 38 innings. HIs next start is scheduled to come in Kansas City early next week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Jake Marisnick: Requires surgery

Marisnick sustained a UCL injury in his left thumb and will require surgery, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports. Marisnick landed on the injured list Tuesday after sustaining his thumb injury during Monday's matchup against the Dodgers. The 31-year-old doesn't have a timetable for his return, but he'll presumably require more than the minimum of 10 days on the IL. Prior to his injury, Marisnick had hit .163 with two doubles, five runs, an RBI and a stolen base over 22 games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: On bench Wednesday

Tsutsugo will take a seat in Wednesday's series finale against the Dodgers. Tsutsugo will be on the bench Wednesday after starting three straight games, going 2-for-10 with a double and two RBI over that stretch. Michael Chavis will draw the start at first base and bat fifth as the Pirates try to take the series from Dodgers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Guardians' Aaron Civale: Guardians-White Sox postponed

Civale and the Guardians won't face the White Sox on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to COVID-19-related concerns within Cleveland's organization. Wednesday's game becomes the first to be postponed during the 2022 MLB season due to non-weather-related reasons. Assuming they aren't dealing with an outbreak that forces the team to suspend operations for several days, the Guardians will return to action Friday in Minnesota. Civale would likely be pushed back two days in the schedule to start that game.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Snaps power drought Thursday

Bellinger went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to Philadelphia. Bellinger came into the contest with no homers over his previous 14 games before he snapped that skid with a solo shot to right field in the third inning. It has been an up-and-down season for the center fielder thus far, as he batted .273 with four homers over his first 15 games but has hit just .140 with the one homer and a 3:19 BB:K in 15 games since.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Rodolfo Castro: Earns another call-up

Castro was recalled by the Pirates on Thursday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Castro spent a stretch of time in the majors in the second half of last season but largely failed to impress, hitting .198/.258/.395 in 31 games. He did hit the ball hard, posting a 10.2 percent barrel rate and homering five times, but he didn't hit it often, striking out 29.0 percent of the time. That latter number looks especially poor next to his 6.5 percent walk rate. Through 29 games for Triple-A Indianapolis this season, he's hit .250/.397/.402, offsetting a still-elevated 26.7 percent strikeout rate with an excellent 17.2 percent walk rate. Contact and plate discipline look like they'll be the keys to whether or not he's given enough opportunities to let his power shine.
PITTSBURGH, PA

