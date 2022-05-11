ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Resting Wednesday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Grandal is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians. While...

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto absent from Dodgers lineup Tuesday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Bryse Wilson and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Edwin Rios is replacing Alberto in the lineup to play designated hitter and bat seventh. Justin Turner is shifting to third base in place of Alberto and hitting fifth. Rios hit a solo home run in his only at-bat in Monday's loss to the Pirates.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Trent Grisham batting eighth for Padres on Wednesday

San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Grisham will start in center field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Keegan Thompson and the Cubs. Jose Azocar moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Grisham for 10.4 FanDuel points...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KEYT

Cubs SS Hoerner leaves game after colliding with umpire

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner has exited a game against the San Diego Padres with a sore right ankle an inning after colliding with second base umpire Dan Iassogna in center field. Hoerner was on the ground in pain after the collision in the first inning and was tended to by a trainer. He stayed in the game and batted in the second, striking out. He was replaced in the bottom half of the inning by Ildemaro Vargas. Hoerner was running out to take the throw from Jason Heyward after Jurickson Profar hit a flyball over the center fielder’s head for a triple when the collision occurred.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Padres' Austin Nola sitting on Wednesday

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Nola will move to the bench on Wednesday with Jorge Alfaro catching for right-hander Nick Martinez. Alfaro will bat ninth versus right-hander Keegan Thompson and the Cubs. numberFire's models project Alfaro...
SAN DIEGO, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Minor Leaguer Jerming Rosario Named California League Pitcher Of The Week For May 2-8

Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Jerming Rosario was named the California League Pitcher of the Week for games played May 2-8. The right-hander earned his first win of the season with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga after tossing five no-hit innings and collecting six strikeouts against the Lake Elsinore Storm on May 6. Rosario improved to 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 1.98 WHIP in 14.2 innings pitched (five games).
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Yoan Moncada sitting for Chicago on Wednesday

Chicago White Sox infielder Yoan Moncada is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Moncada will move to the bench on Wednesday with Leury Garcia starting at second base. Garcia will bat seventh versus right-hander Aaron Civale and the Guardians. numberFire's models project Garcia for...
CHICAGO, IL
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Roster: Yency Almonte Called Up, Ryan Pepiot Optioned To Triple-A Oklahoma City

The Los Angeles Dodgers called up Yency Almonte and optioned Ryan Pepiot to Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to the series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies. Almonte is 0-1 with a 3.52 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and .211 opponents’ batting average over 11 appearances with OKC this season. Almonte’s 14.67 strikeouts per nine innings are the highest he’s ever averaged, and 0.59 walks per nine is a career-best mark as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Homers, steals base in big effort

Merrifield went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, four total runs and a stolen base in a win over the Rangers on Wednesday. Merrifield has struggled so much this season that he was dropped to the eighth spot in the order Tuesday. He responded with a single and an RBI in his first game in that position, then broke through Wednesday with his first three-hit game and first long ball of the campaign. Merrifield also notched his first stolen base since April 14. The second baseman hasn't hit any lower than .277 in any of his six big-league campaigns, so it stands to reason that he'll break out of his early-season funk at some point. His performance Wednesday may very well be the spark that gets him going.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Cubs' Willson Contreras: Goes deep, scores three times

Contreras went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and three runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Padres. Contreras has heated up this month, as he's now batting .458 in May with two home runs, three RBI and six runs scored. For the season, he's up to a robust .935 OPS with four total home runs, as he's been the Cubs' best offensive player. The Chicago catcher should remain a strong fantasy asset as long as he stays healthy.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Takes seat for day game

Moncada is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians. The White Sox and Guardians are wrapping up their series with a day game after a night game, so Moncada looks like he's just receiving some maintenance after he recently returned from the oblique injury that had sidelined him since late in Chicago's Cactus League slate. After being activated from the injured list Monday, Moncada went 2-for-8 with a walk and a run scored while starting at third base in both of the White Sox's first two games of the week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: On bench Wednesday

Tsutsugo will take a seat in Wednesday's series finale against the Dodgers. Tsutsugo will be on the bench Wednesday after starting three straight games, going 2-for-10 with a double and two RBI over that stretch. Michael Chavis will draw the start at first base and bat fifth as the Pirates try to take the series from Dodgers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Dylan Cease: Fans 11 but allows six runs

Cease did not factor in the decision against the Yankees on Thursday, hurling four innings during which he gave up six runs on six hits and two walks while striking out 11. Cease racked up an impressive 20 swinging strikes among his 90 pitches and tied his season high with 11 punchouts, but he also surrendered his most runs of the campaign thus far. He was victimized by a pair of Giancarlo Stanton homers in the contest that accounted for four of the six runs against him. The right-hander had been excellent at keeping the ball in the park prior to Thursday, allowing just one homer over his first six starts. Despite the tough outing, Cease has been a solid fantasy asset this season, tying for the league lead with 58 strikeouts while posting a 3.55 ERA over 38 innings. HIs next start is scheduled to come in Kansas City early next week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Heat-76ers: Shelved sniper Duncan Robinson is a hot topic, but cold shooting is only one of Miami's issues

If you want to make a case that Duncan Robinson deserves playing time, you could start with the Miami Heat's first shot in Game 4 of their second-round series. In an effort to get Kyle Lowry going and exploit the Philadelphia 76ers' drop coverage, they run him off a down screen into a dribble-handoff with Bam Adebayo, but Lowry back-rims the open 3:
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Mets' Taijuan Walker: Shuts down Nats

Walker (1-0) allowed three hits and one walk while striking out one across seven shutout innings to earn the win Thursday against the Nationals. Walker bounced back after getting crushed by the Phillies in his last outing to tally his first win of the season. He induced only six swinging strikes across 85 pitches, but he limited the Nationals to one extra-base hit to stay out of trouble throughout his start. Walker has now allowed no earned runs in three of his four appearances this season -- the first was cut short by a shoulder issue -- and he now owns a 3.00 ERA across 18 innings. Enthusiasm about his surface stats should be tempered, as he's maintained only an 8:5 K:BB in that span.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Central Illinois Proud

Vince Velasquez leads White Sox vs. Guardians

Chicago White Sox right-hander Vince Velasquez credits a stronger mental approach for a recent run of success that includes wins in two straight starts. Velasquez finds he’s better able to remain in the present, a trait he’ll aim to channel Wednesday afternoon as the White Sox try for a series victory against the visiting Cleveland Indians.
CLEVELAND, OH

