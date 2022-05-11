White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Resting Wednesday

Cease did not factor in the decision against the Yankees on Thursday, hurling four innings during which he gave up six runs on six hits and two walks while striking out 11. Cease racked up an impressive 20 swinging strikes among his 90 pitches and tied his season high with 11 punchouts, but he also surrendered his most runs of the campaign thus far. He was victimized by a pair of Giancarlo Stanton homers in the contest that accounted for four of the six runs against him. The right-hander had been excellent at keeping the ball in the park prior to Thursday, allowing just one homer over his first six starts. Despite the tough outing, Cease has been a solid fantasy asset this season, tying for the league lead with 58 strikeouts while posting a 3.55 ERA over 38 innings. HIs next start is scheduled to come in Kansas City early next week.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO