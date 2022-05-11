Pen pal for Vietnam vets honored in Fayetteville

VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – A ceremony was held in Fayetteville over the weekend in remembrance of Elizabeth Eaton, a village resident who corresponded for years with service members wounded during the Vietnam War era.

Known by the alliterative nickname “Manlius Maggie,” Eaton was officially recognized for her “selfless” commitment to veterans as part of the inaugural Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Day of Service on Saturday.

From 1966 to 1972, the stay-at-home mom communicated back and forth with crew members and patients on both the USS Sanctuary and the USS Repose, two separately stationed Haven-class hospital ships used by the United States Navy.

She relied on cassette tapes and handwritten letters to relay her motivational messages to individuals aboard the vessels—a chosen way to keep busy as she battled multiple sclerosis.

In numerous cases, the penpaling with the veterans continued even after the overseas conflict ended.

During the afternoon commemoration on May 7, area VFW post representatives gathered in the Veterans Park next to the village hall to dedicate a purple lilac tree in Eaton’s memory prior to unveiling a shadow box containing her picture, distinguished plaques from the two Navy ships and appreciative notes from the ship commanders.

“All in all, for her to be recognized for what she did for people is just so wonderful, and it’s something we’ll cherish as a family,” said Eaton’s daughter, Susan. “I’m so blown away.”

According to Manlius VFW Post 7872 Commander Paul Hrynio, a second ceremony involving a wreath laying and a firing squad will be held for “Manlius Maggie” in the same park this coming Memorial Day.