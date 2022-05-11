ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NY

Pen pal for Vietnam vets honored in Fayetteville

By Jason Klaiber
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 2 days ago

VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – A ceremony was held in Fayetteville over the weekend in remembrance of Elizabeth Eaton, a village resident who corresponded for years with service members wounded during the Vietnam War era.

Known by the alliterative nickname “Manlius Maggie,” Eaton was officially recognized for her “selfless” commitment to veterans as part of the inaugural Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Day of Service on Saturday.

From 1966 to 1972, the stay-at-home mom communicated back and forth with crew members and patients on both the USS Sanctuary and the USS Repose, two separately stationed Haven-class hospital ships used by the United States Navy.

She relied on cassette tapes and handwritten letters to relay her motivational messages to individuals aboard the vessels—a chosen way to keep busy as she battled multiple sclerosis.

In numerous cases, the penpaling with the veterans continued even after the overseas conflict ended.

During the afternoon commemoration on May 7, area VFW post representatives gathered in the Veterans Park next to the village hall to dedicate a purple lilac tree in Eaton’s memory prior to unveiling a shadow box containing her picture, distinguished plaques from the two Navy ships and appreciative notes from the ship commanders.

“All in all, for her to be recognized for what she did for people is just so wonderful, and it’s something we’ll cherish as a family,” said Eaton’s daughter, Susan. “I’m so blown away.”

According to Manlius VFW Post 7872 Commander Paul Hrynio, a second ceremony involving a wreath laying and a firing squad will be held for “Manlius Maggie” in the same park this coming Memorial Day.

Comments / 0

Related
Eagle Newspapers

Nathan B. DeSilva, 94

Nathan B. “Brit” DeSilva, 94, of Cazenovia, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022 at Oneida Extended Health Care Facility. He was born Aug. 5, 1927, in Syracuse to William J. and Mildred L. DeSilva. Brit grew up in Onondaga Hill and was a graduate of Onondaga Valley Academy in 1945. He earned his bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Syracuse University in 1950 and was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon social fraternity. He married Loreene Evans of Clark Mills, N.Y., in 1952.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Ursula Stickles, 98

Ursula Kalb Stickles, 98, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2022, with her favorite Dean Martin CD playing softly in the background. At the time of her death, she was a resident at The Commons in Auburn. Ursula was born on Feb. 17, 1924, in Rehau, West Germany, to Franz...
AUBURN, NY
Eagle Newspapers

John H. Koerner, 90

John Harold Koerner, 90, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2022, surrounded by many of his beloved grandchildren.  Jack, as he was known to most, was the son of Helen and Harold Koerner and was born in Troy, NY.  He graduated from Monroe High School in Rochester, N.Y., and was a graduate of Dartmouth College […]
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Roberta C. Johnson

Roberta C. Johnson passed peacefully in her sleep May 2, 2022. Predeceased by her husband, Robert B. Johnson; brother-in-law, Keith G. Hawkins; sister-in-law, Mary K. Hawkins; and daughter-in-law, Roberta A. Johnson. Survived by son, Scott R Johnson; granddaughter, Lyndsey Mosher (Ryan); great granddaughters, Layla and Willow; grandson, Scott Johnson; grandson,...
SKANEATELES, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, NY
Government
City
Fayetteville, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse teacher buys home for homeless family of 8

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– When Physical Education teacher Maryam Ek Kaufman, Coach Ek, walked back into her gymnasium at Dr. King Elementary School after winter break she saw some new faces in her class. Six to be exact, all brothers and sisters. “I notice they’re really well behaved but you...
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Throwing shade: North Syracuse Early Education Program PTO donates $15K to playground project

NORTH SYRACUSE — Last summer, the North Syracuse Early Education Program launched its re-envisioned and renovated playground serving the school’s 240 students, as well as the larger community in Onondaga County. This inclusive, fully accessible playground was carefully designed around the needs of children with developmental disabilities and...
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Joanne Wilson, 84

Joanne Christine Cook Wilson went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday May 3, 2022, after a short illness. She was at home surrounded by her husband and daughter at her passing. She and her husband had recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. There’s was a bond built on faith in Christ understanding that time is eternal and their final home will be with Him in heaven. Joanne was 84 years young.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Meet Cazenovia Public Library’s new director

CAZENOVIA — In March 2022, Alyssa Ali took over as director of the Cazenovia Public Library & Museum (CPL) following the retirement of Betsy Kennedy, who led the library since 1983 and served on its staff since 1979. Ali, who worked at CPL previously, has rejoined the institution after...
CAZENOVIA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Eaton
watervilletimes.com

Clinton Graduate Earns Another Degree

When Celso Vasquez came to Clinton in May 2015, he thought the spring weather refreshing. The heat of summer reminded him of Guatemala, where the 12-year-old had left his parents to come live with an older brother in Clinton. But when winter came?. “I woke up one day and said...
CLINTON, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Meet the Cazenovia school board candidates

CAZENOVIA — This spring, three individuals are running for two seats on the Cazenovia Central School District Board of Education (BOE). The seats up for election are currently held by Jennifer Parmalee and Kathy Hahn. While Hahn will be vacating her position, Parmalee is seeking re-election. Also running for...
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Baltimore Woods features student art

MARCELLUS — Fluffy little owls sitting on a branch. A sea turtle swimming through waves of blue. A butterfly approaching similarly-colored flowers against a watercolor sky. These images are among the nature-inspired works of art on display in the 2022 Student Art Exhibit at Baltimore Woods Nature Center. Now...
MARCELLUS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam Vets#Veterans Of Foreign Wars#The Vietnam War#Pen Pal#The United States Navy#Vfw Post
wwnytv.com

State trooper, hurt in crash on way to work, undergoes surgery

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - A state trooper, who was hurt in a crash as she headed to work Thursday morning, had to undergo surgery at a Syracuse hospital. It happened at 6:25 a.m. on Route 342 in the town of Pamelia near the southbound ramp of Interstate 81.
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Clay Senior Center announces May programs

CLAY — With spring in full swing, the Town of Clay Senior Center’s Super Seniors wanted to give a shout-out to the community. The Super Seniors invite Clay’s older residents to join them for a diverse offering of on-site programming as well as off-site weekly community exploration outings.
CLAY, NY
Syracuse.com

Walt Shepperd, well-known Syracuse media personality, dies

Walt Shepperd, well-known in Syracuse as a long-time writer for the Syracuse New Times and leader of The Media Unit, has died, his family said. Media Unit alumni announced his death in their Facebook group, with his daughter’s permission. The group said he died of complications from a stroke with his daughter by his side.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
Eagle Newspapers

Baldwinsville schools: Budget, BOE vote is May 17

BALDWINSVILLE — Residents of the Baldwinsville Central School District head to the polls on Tuesday, May 17, to vote on the 2022-23 school budget, renovations at Durgee Junior High School and which three candidates will join the Board of Education. Cast your vote between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. May 17 at the District Operations […]
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Woman, 61, accused of drunk driving

ROME — A 61-year-old woman was charged with drunken driving in Rome Sunday night, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Yvette Ortiz, of Rome, was pulled over in the 100 block of Floyd Ave. at about 9:51 p.m. Sunday. Police said Ortiz was found to be driving drunk.
ROME, NY
localsyr.com

Fugitive of the Week: Audrianna Barry

(WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for Audrianna Barry. The 34-year-old woman forcibly stole over $1,000 in clothing, $455 in cash and a cell phone from a victim near 815 South Wilbur St. April 12, police say. Barry, who...
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy