Summit County hosting two transportation open houses in May
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Summit County is hosting two open houses this month on each side of the county to discuss the long-range transportation plan.
The plan prioritizes transportation improvements within the county on a 30-year timeframe. Top projects on the list presented to the Summit County Council in April include a Landmark Dr. widening, a new road from Bitner Ranch Rd. to Silver Creek Rd., and a widening of Weber Canyon Rd.
The county is recommending that anyone living on the East Side of SR-32 between 2700 N. and the NE corner of Main St. and E 300 N. in Kamas attend the East Side meeting to learn more about the scheduled construction of a pathway from Kamas’ Main Street to the city’s Park and Ride this summer.
Note: There will be a SEPARATE event covering the Bitner to Silver Creek Connector project in more detail.
The East Side Open House will be on Wednesday, May 18 at the Kamas Services Building .
The West Side Open House will be on Thursday, May 19 at the Richins Building in room 133.
