Old Mice 'Rejuvenated' With Injections of Brain Fluid From The Young

By JACINTA BOWLER
 2 days ago
While immortality might forever be out of reach, a long, healthy retirement is the stuff dreams are made of. To that end, a recent study suggests that the kinds of memory problems common in old age can be reversed, and all it takes is some cerebrospinal fluid harvested from the young....

ScienceAlert publishes timely, trusted science news to enlighten and entertain millions of readers each month.

